Home > Sports > Will Pakistan Host Bangladesh Matches After ICC Refusal? Mohsin Naqvi Gives A Shocking Proposal Amid World Cup Venue Controversy

Will Pakistan Host Bangladesh Matches After ICC Refusal? Mohsin Naqvi Gives A Shocking Proposal Amid World Cup Venue Controversy

The Pakistan Cricket Board has offered to host Bangladesh’s matches at the 2026 T20 World Cup after Bangladesh refused to play in India amid rising tensions.

Mohsin Naqvi's PCB asks to shift Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches to Pakistan (PHOTO: X)
Mohsin Naqvi's PCB asks to shift Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches to Pakistan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 11, 2026 16:50:47 IST

Will Pakistan Host Bangladesh Matches After ICC Refusal? Mohsin Naqvi Gives A Shocking Proposal Amid World Cup Venue Controversy

The Pakistan Cricket Board, headed by Mohsin Naqvi, just made a surprising move—they’ve asked the ICC if they can host Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches in 2026.

This comes right after Bangladesh flat-out refused to play their matches in India because of rising tensions between the two countries.

PCB Offers to Host Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Matches

Fans probably didn’t see this coming. According to Geo News, the PCB reached out to the ICC and said they’re ready to step in for Bangladesh’s World Cup games.

So far, neither the PCB nor the ICC has officially said anything about this, so everyone’s still waiting for some confirmation.

Sources inside the PCB told Geo Super on Sunday that the board is eager to host the matches if Sri Lanka can’t. “

All our venues are ready for World Cup games,” they said, pointing out that Pakistan has already pulled off big ICC events like the Champions Trophy 2025 and the ICC Women’s Qualifier. In their view, hosting Bangladesh’s games wouldn’t be a problem at all.

India-Bangladesh Tensions Spill Into T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Dispute

The bad blood between Bangladesh and Indian cricket just seems to keep growing. Bangladesh recently banned an Indian presenter from the BPL. On top of that, the BCCI dropped Mustafizur Rahman, a Bangladeshi fast bowler, from the IPL 2026, instructing KKR to release him and letting them pick a replacement if they wanted.

“Given everything that’s going on, we’ve told KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI.

Bangladesh didn’t wait to hit back. The Bangladesh Cricket Board quickly announced that their national team won’t be travelling to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

They also asked the ICC to move their matches to a neutral venue. Since then, the ICC, BCCI, and BCB have held a flurry of meetings, but no one has given any official updates yet. Right now, the whole situation is still up in the air.

ALSO READ: Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 4:50 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

