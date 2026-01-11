LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

Rishabh Pant suffered a painful rib injury during a training session at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara after being hit by a throwdown delivery.

Rishabh Pant (PHOTO: X)
Rishabh Pant (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 11, 2026 13:08:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

Things got tense at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday evening. Rishabh Pant, India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman, took a nasty hit during a training session.

You Might Be Interested In

Rishabh Pant suffers another blow

He was batting against the throwdown specialists when one of their deliveries slammed into the right side of his abdomen. The pain hit him hard and fast; he just sat down on the ground, clearly hurting.

A video of the moment spread like wildfire online, but not just because of the injury. In the footage, you can see Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir nearby. They don’t seem to pay Pant any attention, and fans on social media lost it.

You Might Be Interested In

According to multiple reports, the team doctor examined Pant and confirmed that he had injured his right rib, resulting in a muscle strain. He was later ruled out for the ODI against New Zealand. Dhruv Jurel has been brought in as his replacement. 

Was Rishabh Pant ignored? 

Fans online weren’t just upset about the injury, though. The viral clip showing Gill and Gambhir ignoring Pant while he was obviously in pain made things worse.

People called it out, saying the captain and coach just kept chatting while Pant was down on his knees. One post that got shared around said, “Rishabh Pant got injured, yet the captain and coach didn’t even bother to check on him. They just continued talking and ignored him completely while he was down on his knees in pain. What a pathetic environment.”

Honestly, this is just the latest in a string of setbacks for Pant. This past year hasn’t been kind to him. He’s been battling injuries ever since he came back to the 50-over format. His last ODI was against Sri Lanka in August 2024, and things have only gotten tougher:

Amid all of this, the India vs New Zealand series is still moving forward. This is the first international match at Kotambi Stadium, which is a big deal.

The next two ODIs are set for Rajkot on January 14 and Indore on January 18. India’s record at home against New Zealand is rock-solid; they’ve won all seven previous ODI series on home soil.

Out of 40 home ODIs against New Zealand, India has come out on top 31 times. Even with Pant’s injury hanging over the team, India looks confident.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhruv Jurel Named As Rishabh Pant’s Replacement After Injury Setback, BCCI Confirms

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 1:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: gautam gambhirind vs nz odirishabh pantshubman gill

RELATED News

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhruv Jurel Named As Rishabh Pant’s Replacement After Injury Setback, BCCI Confirms

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XI Of India Against New Zealand, Major Changes Expected After Rishabh Pant Injury

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Could Rain Disrupt The Series Opener? Check Vadodara Weather Report

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Major Setback After Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Due To Injury Ahead Of ODI Series

Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks WPL Record To Become Youngest-Ever Captain, Surpasses Smriti Mandhana

LATEST NEWS

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

Cyber Scam Alert in Delhi: How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore

Chhattisgarh Horror: Girl Gang-Raped In Korba By Five, Including A Driver; Two Arrested, Probe On As Three Still Absconding

Golden Globes 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Hollywood’s Grand Awards Night Live In India

X Hits Cleanup Button: 600 Accounts Deleted, Elon Musk’s Platform Vows Compliance In India

Why Is Thailand Packed With Tourists in January? Here’s What’s Overcrowded Airport Tells the Story

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

Is Mahhi Vij’s Strong Bond With Nadim Nadz Behind Her Split With Jay Bhanushali? Her Instagram Post Sparks Buzz

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!
Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!
Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!
Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

QUICK LINKS