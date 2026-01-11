IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhruv Jurel Named As Rishabh Pant’s Replacement After Injury Setback, BCCI Confirms

Rishabh Pant, a brilliant keeper batsman of the Indian cricket team who is very valuable, has very badly injured himself and consequently, got excluded from the team for the series of three ODIs between India and New Zealand. The cause of his injury is an oblique muscle tear. Initially, Pant experienced sharp pain on the right side of his abdomen while batting in the nets a little before the first ODI, which then caused him to receive immediate medical treatment, undergo MRI scans, and see specialists. The injury has forced the BCCI to make a squad change on the eve of the series, which alone is a sign of the enormity of the changes in the Indian team for the first match of the series.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhruv Jurel Named As Rishabh Pant’s Replacement

The BCCI Men’s Selection Committee, in a step to cover up the vacancy created by Pant, named Dhruv Jurel as the formal substitute for the ODI series against New Zealand. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper batter has been in great form in the domestic circuit, particularly in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, and he has already been included in the squad for the Vadodara game. This season the young custodian from Rajasthan has been showcasing fantastic List A capabilities and now the door is open for him to claim his place in the Indian ODI XI during this series of limited overs. His presence is very important as India is trying to maintain the batting and keeping departments’ balance with KL Rahul already in the squad as the main keeper.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI

The non availability of Pant is a significant disappointment for the Indian team which has a lot to offer besides him. The batting order of senior players like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli along with the bowlers who are quite experienced will make India try to win over this challenge and thus have a strong start to the 2026 season. Jurel’s joining the squad not only brings in new vigor but also shows that the selectors have faith in his talent to support the international scene effectively.

