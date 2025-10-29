LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Will Happen If India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Gets Abandoned Due To Rain?

What Will Happen If India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Gets Abandoned Due To Rain?

The match between India and Australia is at 43-1 with 5 overs done. SuryaKumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are at Strike.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 29, 2025 14:42:31 IST

In case the India vs Australia 1st T20 match in Canberra gets canceled because of rain, the match will be termed as a no result, according to the standard playing requirement given by ICC in T20 international games. This is because when both teams do not get through at least five overs in the individual innings and this is the minimum requirement to achieve a result in a T20I match. Should play be curtailed by rain to the extent that even the reduced overs act under the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) technique cannot be used, then the game will simply be called off.

Under such circumstance, both teams India and Australia will divide the points that is each side will get one point in series standings. In the case of a bilateral series, such as this, in which there is no league table, the abandonment would merely decrease the quantity of matches to be played to decide who wins the series. It would also interrupt the impetus, particularly the teams that would be seeking to experiment with new recruits or to hone combinations on the eve of big events like the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. To the fans, an unfinished game may be disappointing after getting so much anticipation of watching the best stars such as Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Travis Head play. There is however, an attempt by the match officials and ground staff to see that play can be made possible whether in shortened formats by use of the super soppers and covered pitches so that a minimum amount of rain can be affected. The drainage facilities in the Manuka Oval at Canberra are also good and in most occasions, the play can be resumed even after heavy showers.

Also Read: IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:42 PM IST
Tags: canberra weatherhome-hero-pos-11ind vs aus t20 liveindia national cricket team vs australian men cricket team match scorecardIndia vs Australiaindia vs australia dlsindia vs australia rainWhat Will Happen If India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Gets Abandoned Due To Rain

