LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming for FREE: The first of five T20I matches between the Indian men's national cricket team and the Australian men's national cricket team will be played on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 29, 2025 14:11:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: SuryaKumar Yadav led India are looking to return to winning ways following a loss in the last ODI series against Australia (1-2). On the other hand, the Australian team will strive to keep the momentum going and end the tour on a high. The first of five T20I matches between the Indian men’s national cricket team and the Australian men’s national cricket team will be played on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Manuka Oval, Canberra. 

 IND vs AUS Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online?

In India, live television broadcasting will be offered in Star Sports network, and online streaming was made possible through Jio Hotstar. The first ball of the match is at 1:45 pm IST with the toss to happen at 1:15 pm IST. The series is not just about the direct engagement but an opportunity to both teams to closely examine their teams and formations before the next major tournament. The inclusion of some unexpected players like Abhishek Sharma and a comeback of Jasprit Bumrah into the Indian team brings some curiosity to the team. Australian players such as Tim David and Mitchell Marsh are also the players to look at on the Australian side.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: What will be the venue for the first T20 match between India and Australia on October 29?

The October 29 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where to watch live telecast of the first T20 match between India and Australia in India? – TV Channel

The live telecast for the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

IND vs AUS Live Streaming: Where to watch India and Australia Match LIVE on Mobile APPS?

The live streaming for the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming

Concisely, India vs Australia 1st T20I will be an intriguing game with a lot to lose in both the series momentum and the pre eminence leading to the major tournaments to come. The fans are advised to be at the ground early enough to avoid missing the toss and the resultant action.

Also Read: ENG W vs SA W Head To Head ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Holds The Edge Before Semifinal Clash?

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: australia vs india t20ind vs aus t20 2025ind vs aus t20 playing 11ind vs aus t20iIND vs AUS T20I Live Streamingt20 world cupWhen and Where to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match liveWhere and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter, Dethrones Shubman Gill

ENG-W VS SA-W 1st Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch England vs South Africa ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online Barsapara Stadium

ENG W vs SA W Head To Head ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Holds The Edge Before Semifinal Clash?

What Is Rhabdomyolysis? The Rare, Life-Threatening Condition Cricketer Tilak Varma Fought

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Canberra Weather: Rain Threatens, But Fans Can Still Expect Action

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s Grandnephew’s Suicide Note Claims He Was Haunted By Spirits, Told To Kill His Family Or Himself

KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here’s The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

Lucknow Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Help Of Her Lover, Made Him Press Trigger, Here’s What We Know

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Thane Youth Catches Traffic Cops Riding Helmetless Scooty With Broken Number Plate, Watch

Gallery Dotwalk Showcases the Artistic Journey of A. A. Raiba

Nepal Helicopter Crash: Chopper Crash-Lands In Mount Everest Region, Pilot Escapes Death, Watch Video

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground
IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground
IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground
IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

QUICK LINKS