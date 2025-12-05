‘Where is Shami?’ Harbhajan Singh Questions His Absence After India’s ODI Loss To South Africa, Slams Selector Ajit Agarkar For Sidelining Top Bowlers

LIVE TV
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh questioned Mohammed Shami’s continued absence from the Indian cricket team after the second ODI loss to South Africa in Raipur. Harbhajan criticized the team’s bowling attack, highlighting the struggles of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna in containing the Proteas. He also slammed chief selector Ajit Agarkar for sidelining experienced bowlers and emphasized the need for match-winners in shorter formats.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 5, 2025 09:50:28 IST

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh openly questioned the exclusion of Mohammed Shami from India’s recent squad after the team lost the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. Harbhajan highlighted that India’s pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna struggled to contain the Proteas’ chase.

He emphasized that Shami’s absence affects the team’s balance, especially in the shorter formats. Harbhajan reminded fans that Shami has been out since the 2025 Champions Trophy and stressed that selectors need to consider match-winning experience while building India’s bowling attack for crucial games.

Harbhajan Criticizes India’s Bowling Strategy Without Senior Pacers

On his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said, “Where is Shami? I don’t know why he is not playing. Prasidh is good, but he still needs experience. With Bumrah, the attack works differently. Without Bumrah, India needs players who can deliver results under pressure.”

He praised Siraj’s performance in England Tests without Bumrah and stated that India won all those matches. Harbhajan urged the team to find pacers and spinners capable of taking wickets consistently. He highlighted that Kuldeep Yadav is performing, but other options need to step up in shorter formats to secure victories.

India Posts Big Total but Bowling Falters Against Proteas

In the second ODI, India scored a commanding 358/6, with centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and a fifty from stand-in captain KL Rahul. Despite the strong batting, South Africa chased the total comfortably, exposing India’s weak bowling attack. The absence of senior pacers like Shami became evident as the Proteas capitalized on inexperienced bowlers.

Harbhajan pointed out that India must develop a strategy to win matches without relying solely on Jasprit Bumrah. The ODI series now stands at 1-1, with the third ODI on December 6 set to decide the series winner.

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 9:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS