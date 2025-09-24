Who is Dhanashree’s New Boyfriend? Inside Full Love Love Story Will Shock You

Dhanashree Verma, a renowned choreographer and influencer, was previously married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple tied the knot in 2020, originating from a romance sparked during Yuzvendra’s virtual dance classes with Dhanashree. The pair then separated after three years; they were officially divorced in March 2025, owing to arguments about their place of living, amongst other reasons.

Rumors with Pratik Utekar



Thereafter, speculations about Dhanashree and Mumbai-based choreographer Pratik Utekar having an affair started doing the rounds in the gossip circuit. A photo of them sharing a warm hug at a social event went viral, sparking intense speculation about a romantic connection. Despite widespread social media chatter, Pratik Utekar publicly denied any romantic involvement with Dhanashree, urging the public not to jump to conclusions based on a single picture.

Facing Negativity and Trolling

Dhanashree also spoke up about the negativity and trolling she faced amid the rumors, stating just how agonizing it is to have to deal with rubbish gossip while defending her standing in society. In the meantime, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree unfollowed each other and deleted the pictures that they were once labeled under, further stoking public hunger for their private affairs.

Focus on Career and Self-Growth



While Dhanashree has opened the prospect of falling in love again, she, for the time being, is prioritizing her career and self-development. This story of love, from the celebrated union of a cricketer and a choreographer to a rumored possible new beginning-again, has held the public interest, establishing that the public figures are under the constant glare of the media, who do not give them even a moment’s personal space to quietly develop relations or face rejection.