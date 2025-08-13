Why Is R Praggnanandhaa Wearing Vibhuti On His Forehead? Here’s The Secret

Chess prodigy from India R Praggnanandhaa is not only famous for his brilliant moves at the board but also for his down-to-earth nature and calm personality. One interesting aspect that fans tend to remark on is the holy ash, which is known as ‘vibhuti’ according to Indian culture on his forehead. Recently, the 19-year-old Chess grandmaster shared the importance behind the ritual, and it presented a glimpse of his inner philosophy.

“We are made of ash”: R Praggnanandhaa’s reply

Talking to podcaster Raj Shamani candidly, Praggnanandhaa was queried as to why he insists on applying vibhuti before every game. His response was concise but profound: “It’s essentially ash. We are made of ash and we go back to ash, so there is nothing to boast about.” For him, the vibhuti serves as a daily reminder of humility, mortality, and the importance of staying rooted, irrespective of fame or success.

The Chennai-born chess child prodigy disclosed that the ritual started as a child when his mother made him put on vibhuti. It grew stronger than being a family custom over time it became an individual ritual for him in tune with his life values. Even as he plays against the world’s top players, from Magnus Carlsen to Hikaru Nakamura, the vibhuti on his forehead remains a silent expression of simplicity and faith.

What is the Deeper Symbolism of Vibhuti?

Vibhuti, also known as bhasma or tirunīru, is of deep spiritual meaning in Hinduism. Prepared from the ash of burned dried wood, cow dung, or ritual material, it is usually worn by the followers of Lord Shiva in the form of three horizontal lines (tripundra) on the forehead. The Shiva Purana calls it a cleanser of the soul, an emblem of detachment, and a reminder of life’s ephemerality. Ash is a potent metaphor here regardless of how lofty one’s position in life becomes, all worldly things and ego ultimately reduce to dust.

