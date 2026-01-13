Why Three WPL 2026 Matches Won’t Have Spectators In The Stands? Check Details

The three matches of the on-going Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, are likely to be played in front of empty stands, according to a Cricbuzz report. The reason behind this is that the police force will be busy in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election duties, which is set to take place on January 15.

The official statement is still awaited. But the ticketing partner has not listed tickets for the three matches online.



















The three games scheduled for these dates include:

January 14 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

January 15 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

January 16 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Herbalife Active Catch of the Match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz goes to Radha Yadav #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #RCBvUPW | @Herbalifeindia | #HerbalifeActiveCatchOfTheMatch pic.twitter.com/6Qs7KppUzI — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 13, 2026







Love for cricket 🤝 Love for #TATAWPL 🫶 🗣️ Comedian & Actor Zakir Khan on why the WPL is special, India’s historic World Cup win, and an important message to fans 🙌 – By @ameyatilak #KhelEmotionKa | #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/OhqJ1S6RRU — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 13, 2026







Down the ground and over the ropes! 🔥 A valuable knock that from the experienced Deepti Sharma 👏👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/U1cgf01ys0 #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/WTSICiWkH1 — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 12, 2026







The spectators will be back on last day of the competition in Navi Mumbai – which will host its second double-header of the season – on January 17. Mumbai Indians will play UP Warriorz in the afternoon game, which will followed by the clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Also Read: RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details