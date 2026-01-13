LIVE TV
Why Three WPL 2026 Matches Won't Have Spectators In The Stands? Check Details

Why Three WPL 2026 Matches Won’t Have Spectators In The Stands? Check Details

Three Women's Premier League games, scheduled for January 14, 15 and 16 in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, are set to be played in front of empty stands, as per reports.

January 13, 2026

Why Three WPL 2026 Matches Won’t Have Spectators In The Stands? Check Details

The three matches of the on-going Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, are likely to be played in front of empty stands, according to a Cricbuzz report. The reason behind this is that the police force will be busy in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election duties, which is set to take place on January 15. 

The official statement is still awaited. But the ticketing partner has not listed tickets for the three matches online.

The three games scheduled for these dates include:

January 14 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

January 15 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

January 16 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru







The spectators will be back on last day of the competition in Navi Mumbai – which will host its second double-header of the season – on January 17. Mumbai Indians will play UP Warriorz in the afternoon game, which will followed by the clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026
Tags: WPL 2026

Why Three WPL 2026 Matches Won’t Have Spectators In The Stands? Check Details

