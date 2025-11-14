LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Ireland vs Portugal Red Card Cost Him 2026 World Cup Match One?

This was the first red card Ronaldo received while playing for his country and he is now subjected to a suspension that will affect the last stages of the qualification round.

(Image Credit: Fabrizio Romano via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 14, 2025 05:07:25 IST

The night was excruciating for Cristiano Ronaldo along with the Portugal national football team in their World Cup qualifier match against the Republic of Ireland. The match at Aviva Stadium saw Ireland scoring twice through Troy Parrott in the first half and taking 2-0 lead. However, before that Ronaldo was in trouble: first he got a yellow card for hitting Dara O’Shea with elbow and then the decision was changed to straight red after the VAR review. 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ireland vs Portugal Red Card

Ronaldo walking off gave a sarcastic applauding gesture to the home spectators, a move that clearly indicated both his irritation and the heated atmosphere in the stadium. With Portugal already two goals down and one man less on the field for the rest of the match, their job was incredibly hard. This was the first red card Ronaldo received while playing for his country and he is now subjected to a suspension that will affect the last stages of the qualification round. 

Ireland vs Portugal

Ronaldo right before the match had declared that he would be on his best behavior, saying he planned to ‘try to be a good boy’ and assist his team in winning. He also admitted that the 2026 World Cup could be his last one considering his age and long career. The impact of this red card is heavy, firstly Portugal has to play harder in their last match against Armenia to qualify, and secondly the absence of one of the best players ever in such a crucial period might alter the group dynamics.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction Date And Venue Revealed, Bidding War To Be Held In Abu Dhabi On THIS Date

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 5:07 AM IST
QUICK LINKS