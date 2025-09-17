Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here

Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here

The Pakistan vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 faces uncertainty after PCB requested rescheduling following backlash over India’s no-handshake policy. The board also demanded referee expulsion, but ICC refused. Tensions rise as teams prepare for the rescheduled clash in Dubai.

Pakistan Cricket Team (Pic Credit: SonyLIV)
Pakistan Cricket Team (Pic Credit: SonyLIV)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 17, 2025 20:57:20 IST

The match is also being said to be on after reports surfaced that Pakistan had decided to withdraw from their last group stage game against the UAE. But the PCB has asked to have the match rescheduled to an hour later, awaiting further discussions.

According to recent updates, the game has players riding in the team bus out of the hotel and heading to the Dubai International Stadium, where the match will be held.

This is because the latest blowback of the no-handshake policy against India has occurred, and, as a result,the  Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested the expulsion of match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament.

The global sports body, the ICC, had also been asked by the board to grant the same, but was refused. On Wednesday morning, a report in PTI said that the match referee for the match between Pakistan and UAE has been appointed to Richie Richardson.

The PCB, following the defeat to India by seven wickets, which followed the clash between the two teams, claimed that Pycroft acted in a manner that was against the spirit of the game. At the match, Suryakumar Yadav and his colleagues did not shake hands with Pakistan players as it is traditionally done.

The captain of the Indian T20I team later explained that this was done in support of the Indian Armed Forces, which fired back in Operation Sindoor, and in respect to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

What does the updated points table say? 

Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here

In the meantime, a report by Geo News of Pakistan had earlier reported that the Men In Green had resolved to forfeit the must-win match against the UAE, which would have resulted in the latter qualifying for the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025.

The inputs above also mentioned that the management had halted the team based on the movement to the venue outside the hotel. In the first place, some players had already boarded the bus but were advised to go back to their rooms.

In the meantime, it was also announced that the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Mohsin Naqvi, will also hold a press conference in Lahore later in the evening.

ALSO READ: Pakistan BOYCOTT Asia Cup 2025, Because India Skipped The Handshake Ritual

Tags: Asia Cupasia cup 2025handshake-rowPakistan Cricket Teamtrending news

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025: Match Refree- Andy Apologises To Pakistan Captain Over Handshake Row
Asia Cup: Pakistan team leaves for Dubai Stadium, match against UAE delayed by an hour
Italy's Furlani leaps to long jump gold, plus wins for Cherotich, Moon and Nader
Pakistan BOYCOTT Asia Cup 2025, Because India Skipped The Handshake Ritual
Shows how uneducated they are, won't consider them cricketers: Mishra slams Yousuf for derogatory remarks on Suryakumar

LATEST NEWS

Right Paydays Launches in the USA: Compare Payday & Personal Loans on a Smarter Loan Comparison Website
Shringar House Share Price: IPO Listed With A Big Reveal, Planning To Invest More?
Gaza woman recalls broken dream after UN inquiry calls attack on IVF clinic genocide
Urban Company Share Price: IPO Lists At 64% Gain, Did You Strike Or Get Left Behind? Check Now!
Fake Labubu dolls seized amid fears of fatal hazard for children
Deepika Padukone’s Trailblazing Journey In Global Luxury Brands World: Pioneer For India’s Rise Globally And Significant To Growing Indian Representation As Ambassadors
US House panel asks online forum CEOs to testify after Charlie Kirk assassination
US SEC poised to review IPO bar on mandatory shareholder arbitration
Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here
Disha Patani House Firing Case: This Is The Gang Behind, Two Accused Killed In Encounter
Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here
Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here
Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here
Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here

QUICK LINKS