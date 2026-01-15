LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Washington Sundar Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Injury? Here's What You Need To Know, Check Latest Update Here

Will Washington Sundar Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Injury? Here's What You Need To Know, Check Latest Update Here

Washington Sundar was first ruled out of the ODIs and then T20Is against new Zealand due to injury. The 26-year-old reported an “acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib area” while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand.

Washington Sundar. (Photo Credits: X)
Washington Sundar. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
January 15, 2026 16:41:44 IST

Will Washington Sundar Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Injury? Here's What You Need To Know, Check Latest Update Here

India suffered a massive blow after all-rounder Washington Sundar was first ruled out of the ODIs and then T20Is against new Zealand due to injury. The 26-year-old reported an “acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib area” while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday.

Now, Team India might be without the star all-rounder for the T20 World Cup 2026 as he is racing against time to be fit for the multi-nation event which begins on February 7, according to a TOI report. 

“The initial assessment and impression was of a regular side strain but it looks much more serious than that at this stage. A thorough assessment at the CoE will give more clarity on the timelines. He will be reaching the facility this weekend and then the BCCI medical team will chart the way forward. There is pain at the moment and it’s an acute injury. But the grading and all will be revealed only at CoE, who would then decide the various RTP protocols,” says a source aware of developments.

The source further added that the medical team needs to ascertain whether it’s just a side strain or something with the ribs.

“Sundar is a very crucial player for the Indian team. He is a three format player, played domestic games before the ODI series and the last thing you would want is to rush him back. The medical team needs to ascertain whether it’s just a side strain or something with the ribs. Only an expert can answer that. If you remember, the management was very patient with Shubman Gill when he had dengue during the 2023 World Cup. Australia carried an injured Travis Head and didn’t name a replacement. So if there is a possibility of Sundar featuring even in the later half of the tournament, the think tank will stick to him,” said a BCCI official.



“But if the early thorough assessment gives a timeline which is out of bounds, then selectors will surely swing in their Plan B,” added the official.

Teams are allowed to make changes to their World Cup squads until January 31. 

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:41 PM IST
Tags: IND vs NZ, india vs new zealand, t20 world cup 2026, Washington Sundar

Will Washington Sundar Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Injury? Here's What You Need To Know, Check Latest Update Here

QUICK LINKS