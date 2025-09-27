LIVE TV
World Para Athletics 2025: Deepthi Jeevanji Qualifies for Women's 400m T20 Medal Round with Season-Best

India’s para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji secured first place in Heat 2 of the Women’s 400m T20 event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, clocking a season-best 58.35 seconds. The championships feature 2,200 athletes from 104 countries across 186 medal events, serving as a key qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 11:50:27 IST

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): World Para Athletics Championships 2025 started with a bang for the hosts India as Indian para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji qualified for the medal round with the first position in the Women’s 400m T20 event.

The 22-year-old Telangana-born athlete secured the first position in the second heat of Round 1 of the Women’s 400m T20 event. She took 58.35 seconds, which is her season’s best performance, as per a release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

In Heat 1, Leonela Coromoto Vera Colina of Venezuela secured the first position with a time of 57.10 seconds. This is also her season-best performance.

The current world record holder, Aysel Onder of Turkey, came second in Heat 1 and qualified for the medal round. She completed her race in 57.88 seconds, which was relatively less than her world record of 54.96 seconds, which she secured in the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Yuliia Shuliar of Ukraine (58.01 sec) came third in the first Heat, whereas Diana Vivenes of the Dominican Republic (59.41 sec) and Telaya Blacksmith of Australia (1.00.10 sec) came second and third, respectively, in the second heat.

According to the qualification rule, the first three from each heat will qualify for the medal round. And the next two fastest will also advance to the finals. So, Mayerli Minda of Ecuador (58.98 sec) and Carina Paim of Portugal (59.61 sec) will also compete with the above-qualified players for the medal in the final round.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, held from September 27 to October 5, will bring together more than 2,200 para-athletes from 104 countries at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Featuring 186 medal events, it is the largest Para-Athletics meet in Indian history and serves as a key qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, showcasing India’s commitment to accessibility and sporting excellence. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: deepthi-jeevanjijawaharlal-nehru-stadiumLos Angeles 2028 ParalympicsNew Delhi 2025para-athleticsParalympic qualifierparalympic-committeeseason-best performancewomens-400m-t20World Para Athletics 2025world-championships

