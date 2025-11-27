WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of India International Players and Their Base Prices

A total of 194 Indian players, with 52 international caps and 142 uncapped players, will fight for 50 squad positions in the WPL 2026 mega auction. The different auction base prices are set in a way that there is a mixture of both top players and underdog ones in the market, which gives the teams a lot of space to come up with effective strategies.

Base Price Categories and Key Indian International Players



Base Price (₹) Notable Indian International Players 50 lakh Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues 40 lakh Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi 30 lakh Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol 20 lakh Richa Ghosh, Nuzhat Parween, Pooja Vastrakar 10 lakh Simran Bahra, Arundhati Reddy, Nidhi Bule

The top teams, such as the Mumbai Indians (with a budget of ₹5.75 crore) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (with a budget of ₹6.15 crore), try to buy important Indian internationals without going over their budgets. The competitive nature of the auction will allow the teams to mix experience and youth in the new season of WPL 2026, which will be very exciting.

The auction pool, consisting of 277 players, which also includes 83 foreign players, indicates the changing nature of the Women’s Premier League with the arrival of new talent and the presence of experienced performers.

Disclaimer- All player lists and base prices are sourced from publicly available reports; final auction details may vary as updated by WPL authorities.