WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of India International Players and Their Base Prices

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of India International Players and Their Base Prices

WPL 2026 auction releases the full list of India international players, detailing their base price categories and expected bidding interest.

WPL 2026 Auction: India Players Base Prices
WPL 2026 Auction: India Players Base Prices

Last updated: November 27, 2025 12:43:59 IST

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of India International Players and Their Base Prices

A total of 194 Indian players, with 52 international caps and 142 uncapped players, will fight for 50 squad positions in the WPL 2026 mega auction. The different auction base prices are set in a way that there is a mixture of both top players and underdog ones in the market, which gives the teams a lot of space to come up with effective strategies.

 

Base Price Categories and Key Indian International Players

Base Price (₹)

Notable Indian International Players

50 lakh

Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues

40 lakh

Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi

30 lakh

Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol

20 lakh

Richa Ghosh, Nuzhat Parween, Pooja Vastrakar

10 lakh

Simran Bahra, Arundhati Reddy, Nidhi Bule

The top teams, such as the Mumbai Indians (with a budget of ₹5.75 crore) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (with a budget of ₹6.15 crore), try to buy important Indian internationals without going over their budgets. The competitive nature of the auction will allow the teams to mix experience and youth in the new season of WPL 2026, which will be very exciting.

 

The auction pool, consisting of 277 players, which also includes 83 foreign players, indicates the changing nature of the Women’s Premier League with the arrival of new talent and the presence of experienced performers.

Disclaimer- All player lists and base prices are sourced from publicly available reports; final auction details may vary as updated by WPL authorities.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 12:35 PM IST
