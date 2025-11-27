LIVE TV
WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women's Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

WPL Auction 2026 FREE Live Streaming: The WPL 2026 auction is going to be a huge event that brings changes to the existing teams. It is guaranteed that fans will see the high expectation, the reconfiguration of the battleground, and the strategic moves of the season to come.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 27, 2025 15:10:20 IST

WPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming: The WPL 2026 Auction is set to take place in New Delhi. From Last year’s Smriti Mandhana’s record breaking bid, to Indian Women’s Cricket team winning the World Cup recently, the auction is bound to be historic. The big auction this year is quite significant as it represents the first ‘mega auction’ in WPL history which foreshadows a drastic reorganization among the five alliances. 

What is the start time for the WPL 2026 Auction?

The Auction starts at 3:30 PM IST. 

When To Watch WPL 2026 Auction Event Web Telecast Live?

The next major auction for the WPL, the WPL 2026 Auction, is set to occur in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The event will have the auction commencing at 3:30 PM IST, while the coverage will start at 2:30 PM corresponding to pre auction buildup, which is an hour earlier than the auction. After the auction, the entire fixture list for the 2026 season will be revealed and it is expected that the matches will be in January 2026. At this point, Vadodara and Navi Mumbai are the two places under consideration as possible hosts for the tournament.

How many franchises are participating in the WPL 2026 Auction?

There are 5 franchises participating in the WPL 2026 Auction.

WPL 2026 Auction 

The auction pool will consist of 277 players in total of 194 Indians including 52 capped + 142 uncapped and 83 overseas stars who will compete for 73 vacant places 23 of which are for foreign players in the five teams. Besides this, the Right to Match (RTM) option which allows teams to possibly buy back players from their 2025 roster by matching the highest bid is also a new feature this year that makes the auction more exciting and thus the stakes and the level of tension over the auction are increased.

Where And How To Watch WPL 2026 Auction Event Web Telecast Live? 

Live coverage of the auction is made pretty much effortless for the viewers throughout the entire India. The live coverage will be on the Star Sports Network, and online streaming will be through the JioHotstar app and website. With the huge amounts at stake, the big pool of players available, and the new retention/RTM rules applied, this WPL 2026 auction is sure to be a historic event in women’s cricket, likely to lead to the reshaping of teams and bringing in some very exciting bids.

WPL 2026 Auction Teams

MI, RCB, DC, GG, UPW are the WPL 2026 Auction Teams. 

