Home > Sports > Will Smriti Mandhana’s WPL Record Bid Be Broken Amid Palash Muchhal’s Cheating Allegations?

With the mega auction of WPL 2026 around the corner, everyone will watch the franchises and fans' reactions, whether they keep the game separate from the gossip or let it affect their views and decisions.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 26, 2025 16:28:06 IST

WPL 2026 and Smriti Mandhana’s record breaking auction bid have it working overtime again. The cloud of speculation around her marriage posts and their abrupt removal from social media has drawn everyone’s attention, which is Palash Muchhal accused of cheating. This new situation has opened a floodgate of rumors and discussions online, while some analysts are musing if the drama off the filed is going to be a more significant highlight of her career than her WPL legacy.

Palash Muchhal’s Cheating Allegations 

Effidelity accusations against Muchhal are said to have originated from certain pictures that were supposed to be his direct messages to a woman and those messages have been widely shared on different social media platforms. The chats outline plans for their meetings, which include ‘swimming’, ‘spa visits’, and discussing their long distance relationship, all this while he was supposedly seeing Mandhana. No official confirmation has been given yet, but the coincidence of the timing of the release of the screenshots just after the wedding has led many fans and critics to question the fidelity and ethics of Muchhal. The controversies have divided the public, a lot of people showing sympathy to Mandhana while condemning Muchhal.

WPL Auction 2026 And Smriti Mandhana’s Record

For Mandhana, this could be a case of personal heartbreak. Some people say that controversies off the field can affect a player’s marketability, fan support, and even future auction valuations in a sport where public image and reputation count. Critics are saying that the rumored scandal could potentially overshadow her WPL record bid, particularly if the teams are concerned about negative publicity. In contrast, the advocates affirm that personal life disturbances should not interfere with the good performance and professionalism in cricket being prioritized. With the mega auction of WPL 2026 around the corner, everyone will watch the franchises and fans’ reactions, whether they keep the game separate from the gossip or let it affect their views and decisions.

