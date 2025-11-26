LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SuryaKumar Yadav Wants To Face THIS Team In T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Not Pakistan But It Is…

SuryaKumar Yadav Wants To Face THIS Team In T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Not Pakistan But It Is…

The T20 World Cup 2026 is just around and the prospect of India and Australia battling it out in the final has injected an additional dose of curiosity into what is already a highly anticipated tournament.

(Image credit: ANI)
(Image credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 26, 2025 15:45:18 IST

SuryaKumar Yadav Wants To Face THIS Team In T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Not Pakistan But It Is…

The schedule and venues for the T20 World Cup 2026 were announced at a public ceremony, and Suryakumar Yadav was inquired about the team he would like to meet in the final, presuming India goes that way. 

What Did SuryaKumar Yadav Say About T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

He was quick to answer and named the Australian national cricket team saying, ‘Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Australia.’ His selection is a clear indication of his want for a risky yet famous face off as, together with the final, they would be one of the most talked about events in the world of cricket. The pain Yadav’s remarks reflect still hurts many Indian fans of cricket who remember the horrible losses against Australia, especially one at the 2023 World Cup final, which took place at the same venue. By taking Australia, Yadav seems to be saying that India longs for redemption to create history by defeating the Aussies in a significant final on their home ground. His teammate, Harmanpreet Kaur, who captains the Indian women’s team, agreed and termed the match ‘the one that stays with you’ while naming the favorite final rival. 

T20 World Cup 2026

The statement’s response has caused a stir among the people and the event has also raised the excitement and anticipation levels. India vs Australia final is viewed by many fans and analysts as a blockbuster, a picturesque moment of titans, soaked in suspense, drama, and immense audience. Some others perceive it as a daring and a confident declaration of the Indian team’s intent and Yadav’s that the message is loud and clear, they want the top notch rivalry and are ready to conquer the best. The T20 World Cup 2026 is just around and the prospect of India and Australia battling it out in the final has injected an additional dose of curiosity into what is already a highly anticipated tournament.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:45 PM IST
