When Is India's Next Test Series? Complete Schedule After Humiliating South Africa Defeat

When Is India’s Next Test Series? Complete Schedule After Humiliating South Africa Defeat

The series turned the spotlight on a number of problems confronting the Indian team, including inconsistent batting and lack of converting important moments into runs, thereby, putting a question mark on their preparedness and strategy for the upcoming World Test Championship fixtures.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 26, 2025 14:50:24 IST

The India South Africa Test series turned out to be a tough schedule for the visitors as South Africa in both aspects of the game, bat and ball, finished to clinch the series with a convincing score of 2-0. In spite of the fact that there were signs of resistance here and there, India was not able to maintain their performance levels, particularly in the face of the lively South African pace attack that took place on the wickets. The efforts of the bowlers and top order batsmen of the home side created large gaps that India could not cover. 

India’s away Test commitments are scheduled until 2026. To begin with, in August 2026, the Indian squad will first head to Sri Lanka for the two match Test series against the Lankan national team. The Indian team will then be hanging out very close to the New Zealand national cricket team in about October November 2026 for the two Test series with them. Over and above, the 2025-27 WTC cycle for India will be concluded by the hosting of a five match Test series against the Australian cricket team, the traditional Border Gavaskar Trophy in early 2027, which will be a great opportunity.

India’s Next Test Series

To sum it all, the next 18 months will see India play both home and away Tests in a mix, starting with West Indies and South Africa series at the end of 2025 in India, then tours to Sri Lanka and New Zealand in 2026, and the Australia series at home in early 2027. This is going to be a busy and decisive period in their WTC 2025-27 campaign.

Also Read: ‘This Is A Team Which Is…’ Gautam Gambhir Seeks Clarity From BCCI On His Tenure After India’s Humiliating Loss To South Africa

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 2:50 PM IST
