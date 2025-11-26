LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'This Is A Team Which Is…' Gautam Gambhir Seeks Clarity From BCCI On His Tenure After India's Humiliating Loss To South Africa

By putting it on the BCCI to decide on his stay, Gautam Gambhir has once again placed the burden of decision on the board.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 26, 2025 14:27:28 IST

Gautam Gambhir’s status as India’s head coach has been put under a microscope following a Test series with South Africa national cricket team that could not have been worse, ending in a 0-2 wipeout.

What Did Gautam Gambhir Say After India’s Humiliating Loss To South Africa?

Decision making and player selection have drawn the wrath of critics and there have been mounting demands from the fans and the former players for accountability, yet Gambhir has stated, ‘Indian cricket is important, I am not’ which means he is asking the board to decide about his stay. The defeats have raised doubts about the team’s progress under Gambhir more than ever before. Detractors draw attention to the batting line up that keeps changing, the selection of players that is not always easy to understand and the poor performance in Tests that include defeats at home very recently. Some of the ex players and analysts have gone as far as to express their bitter disappointment, telling that the constant shifting in the playing eleven has driven apart the team.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 

The cricket community has also been divided, and while some have been very supportive of Gambhir and have even suggested that the board should take a more measured approach rather than reacting immediately, others have not been that sympathetic. By putting it on the BCCI to decide on his stay, Gambhir has once again placed the burden of decision on the board. This might not only determine the outcome of his case but also dictate the manner in which Indian cricket will deal with crises and ensure accountability in the future. With pressure piling from every direction fans, ex players, the media, and administrators the upcoming days might be decisive for both the coach and the team.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 2:27 PM IST
