Home > Sports > Pakistan Overtakes India In WTC Table As India Slip To No. 5 After South Africa Defeat

Pakistan Overtakes India In WTC Table As India Slip To No. 5 After South Africa Defeat

South Africa defeated India in their home ground after 25 years. The dip in standing points does not only ring alarm bells but highlight India’s overall issues in Test cricket.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 26, 2025 13:58:37 IST

Pakistan Overtakes India In WTC Table As India Slip To No. 5 After South Africa Defeat

India fell beneath Pakistan in the World Test Championship standings after suffering a shameful 0-2 defeat against South Africa. The team, under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, lost the last Test match by a hefty margin of 408 runs, thus ending the series on a very disappointing note against the South African team.

Pakistan Overtakes India In WTC Table As India Slip To No. 5

The Indian side cricket team has lost its position to the Pakistan national cricket team in the 2025/27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings after suffering two consecutive defeats against South Africa. In the second and last Test match of the series, led by Rishabh Pant, India was overpowered by an enormous margin of 408 runs in Guwahati thus, they were whitewashed 0-2. This defeat has cost the team a lot. They have now slipped to the fifth position in the WTC points table, and Pakistan has moved ahead despite being inconsistent in their performance recently.  

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 

The dip in standing points does not only ring alarm bells but highlight India’s overall issues in Test cricket. In the current WTC cycle, India has played nine matches, won four, lost four, and drawn one which is not a record that sparks confidence really. Their dismal performance in this home series against South Africa, once a stronghold for the Indians, has laid bare the weaknesses in the wicket, selection, and execution under pressure. As WTC race is heating up at present, India will have to quickly regroup if they still want to be in contention, otherwise, they will be left in a highly competitive cycle. 

Also Read: South African Coach Shukri Conrad’s India Must ‘Grovel’ Remark: Why Is The Term Regarded Racist? Explained

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 1:52 PM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-2ind vs sa testindia national cricket team vs south africa national cricket teampakistanWTC Points tableWTC points table 2025-27

