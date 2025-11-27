WPL 2026 Dates Revealed: Opening Match On January 9, Finale On February 5

The Women’s Premier League 2026 is going to start in early January most probably on January 7 and continue until early February. A January start is a big change, it is a big change because it is the case of organizers who want to both avoid the men’s global T20 calendar clash and make the season shorter before major tournaments take place.

What Are The WPL 2026 Venues?

In the meantime, it has been reported that DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara will not only be the venues but the league will also conduct the matches at these two venues, that is. It is anticipated that the league will hold two legs, the first leg in Navi Mumbai, then the second in Vadodara, with the last matches including playoffs scheduled for Kotambi Stadium.

WPL 2026 Full Schedule To Be Announced Yet

The schedule and format changes bring a more compact and intense tournament for players, fans, and teams. Keeping January as the starting month and considering that the tournament might end by early February, franchises will have to carefully plan everything from player auctions to team make up the days, conditioning, and traveling operations. At the same time, the two venue format might increase the number of viewers and attendees as it will attract fans from different regions and at the same time, will make scheduling easier. As the league approaches its next season, the impact of the changes on the level of competition, fan engagement, and the whole women’s cricket in India’s growth will be the focus of everybody’s attention.

