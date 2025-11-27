Why Is Jemimah Rodrigues NOT Returning To WBBL? World Cup Champion Makes An Unexpected Move As Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Gets Postponed

Jemimah Rodrigues, the star player of WBBL and the Indian women’s cricket team, chose last week to not continue her season with Brisbane Heat and to stay in India instead. The decision was made under the heavy influence of her closest friend Smriti Mandhana.

What Is The Reason For Jemimah Rodrigues Not Returning To WBBL?

Mandhana’s wedding had to be postponed due to her father’s health which in turn forced the couple to cancel their long awaited marriage. The gravity of the situation and the timing made Rodrigues choose the emotional support off the field over the commitment on the field. Rodrigues’s choice to remain at home indicated her friendship clearly and team spirit. After the WBBL franchise had spoken to the public about the emotional stress and the sensitivity of the situation, they allowed her to go for the rest of the season. It is said that Rodrigues went back to India after the match between the Heat and Hobart Hurricanes, initially planning to go to Mandhana’s wedding but when the medical issues arose in Mandhana’s family she decided to stay in India instead.

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding With Palash Muchhal Gets Postponed

This deed has been noticed not only by the fans but also by the cricketing world. It is considered by many people as a sign of Rodrigues’s strength and sensibility, traits that are often not only overlooked but also regarded as inadequacies in the cutthroat world of professional sports. It is the lockdown of Mandhana and the family who are confronting the sudden turbulence having a teammate and a friend like Rodrigues supporting the player is a reminder that the human aspect of players is seen off the field.

