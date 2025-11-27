LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt afghanistan Hong Kong donald trump Imran Khan akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors chatgpt
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

The WPL 2026 auction is going to be a huge event that brings changes to the existing teams. It is guaranteed that fans will see the high expectation, the reconfiguration of the battleground, and the strategic moves of the season to come.

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming (Image Credit: WPL via X)
WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming (Image Credit: WPL via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 27, 2025 09:09:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

The big auction this year is quite significant as it represents the first ‘mega auction’ in WPL history which foreshadows a drastic reorganization among the five alliances. 

When To Watch WPL 2026 Auction Event Web Telecast Live?

The next major auction for the WPL, the WPL 2026 Auction, is set to occur in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The event will have the auction commencing at 3:30 PM IST, while the coverage will start at 2:30 PM corresponding to pre auction buildup, which is an hour earlier than the auction. After the auction, the entire fixture list for the 2026 season will be revealed and it is expected that the matches will be in January 2026. At this point, Vadodara and Navi Mumbai are the two places under consideration as possible hosts for the tournament.

WPL 2026 Auction 

The auction pool will consist of 277 players in total of 194 Indians including 52 capped + 142 uncapped and 83 overseas stars who will compete for 73 vacant places 23 of which are for foreign players in the five teams. Besides this, the Right to Match (RTM) option which allows teams to possibly buy back players from their 2025 roster by matching the highest bid is also a new feature this year that makes the auction more exciting and thus the stakes and the level of tension over the auction are increased.

Where And How To Watch WPL 2026 Auction Event Web Telecast Live? 

Live coverage of the auction is made pretty much effortless for the viewers throughout the entire India. The live coverage will be on the Star Sports Network, and online streaming will be through the JioHotstar app and website. With the huge amounts at stake, the big pool of players available, and the new retention/RTM rules applied, this WPL 2026 auction is sure to be a historic event in women’s cricket, likely to lead to the reshaping of teams and bringing in some very exciting bids.

Also Read: Will Smriti Mandhana’s WPL Record Bid Be Broken Amid Palash Muchhal’s Cheating Allegations?

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 9:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: WPLWPL 2026 AuctionWPL 2026 Auction dateWPL 2026 Auction Live StreamingWPL auctionwpl auction 2026 date and timeWPL Auction 2026 Live TelecastWPL Auction Live Streaming

RELATED News

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

Amid Imran Khan’s Death Rumours, Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Old Record Against India Resurfaces

Will Smriti Mandhana’s WPL Record Bid Be Broken Amid Palash Muchhal’s Cheating Allegations?

SuryaKumar Yadav Wants To Face THIS Team In T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Not Pakistan But It Is…

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Income Tax Refund Delay FY 2024-25: ITR Refunds STILL Pending? CBDT Explains The Delay And How You Can Stay Updated, Here’s Everything You Should Know

White House Shooting: Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Afghan National Named Accused In National Guard Attack Near DC?

Stock Market Today: Will Nifty 50 Break Records Today? Gift Nifty Signals A Bullish Start, Traders Gearing Up For ‘ACTION PACKED’ Dalal Street

Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Mahindra, J&K Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, Wipro, Havells India In Focus With Many Other

Netflix Down During Stranger Things 5 Premiere: Users In India, US Report Outage, Fans Blame Massive Traffic Surge

Hong Kong Fire Horror: 44 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing As Tai Po Towers Burn, Bamboo Scaffolding, Foam Seals Blamed, 3 Arrested For Manslaughter

Watch Moments After Two National Guard Troops Shot Near White House

Mumbai Shocker: Class 10 Girl Accuses Mother, Neighbour of Forcing Her Into Prostitution; Police Launch Probe

‘Will Pay a Very Steep Price’: Donald Trump Issues Fierce Warning After 2 National Guard Troops Shot Near White House in DC

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online
WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online
WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online
WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women’s Premier League Auction Event Web Telecast Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS