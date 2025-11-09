LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026: From Harmanpreet Kaur to G. Kamalini, Full List of Mumbai Indians Retained and Released Players

WPL 2026: From Harmanpreet Kaur to G. Kamalini, Full List of Mumbai Indians Retained and Released Players

Mumbai Indians retained five core players, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt, releasing stars like Amelia Kerr and Yastika Bhatia.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 9, 2025 10:59:07 IST

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have already made their retention decisions for the WPL 2026 auction, and the core of the team consists of five players. The franchise preserved the captain Harmanpreet Kaur (₹2.5 crore), the England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (₹3.5 crore), the magnificent West Indies star Hayley Matthews (₹1.75 crore), the Indian all-rounder Amanjot Kaur (₹1 crore), and the promising lad G. Kamalini (₹50 lakh). This combo keeps MI’s mix of global proficiency and young Indian talent, plus these players will be the core of their 2026 campaign. ​ 

 

Complete List of Released Players 

Mumbai Indians took a risk and at the same time made a huge statement by letting go of several big names, among them New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, South Africa’s Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Sanskriti Gupta, S Sajana, Akshita Maheshwari, Shabnim Ismail, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, and more. Thus, the release list marks the MI step in determining where to draw new talent from at the forthcoming auction, scheduled for November 27, 2025. 

 

Strategy and Auction Purse 

The Mumbai Indians, after retaining five players, have no Right to Match (RTM) options left, and thus, they have a budget of ₹5.75 crore for the auction. Their strategy not only indicates the establishment of a reliable core, being confident, but also allows the team to be ever ready to sign new players with a great impact in the 2026 Women’s Premier League season.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 10:59 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Amelia Kerrharmanpreet kaurMI released listMI retained playersMumbai IndiansNat Sciver-BruntWPL 2026WPL auction 2026Yastika Bhatia

