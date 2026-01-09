LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Live

WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Streaming: As the two-time champions take on three-time finalists, here we take a look at the details of the match. When and Were to watch MI vs DC WPL 2026 match live?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. (Photo Credits: X)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. (Photo Credits: X)

Published: January 9, 2026 16:49:13 IST

The third encounter in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. While Mumbai have lifted the trophy twice, Delhi Capitals have suffered defeats in all the three finals that they have played. While MI will look to add another trophy in the cabinet, the Capitals will look to end the jinx and get their hands to the cup under the new captain Jemimah Rodrigues. 

When Is WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match WPL 2026 is on 10th January 2026 (Saturday). 

Where Is WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match?

The Match Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium , Navi Mumbai.

What time Is WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm (IST). Toss at 7:00 pm (IST).



From where to buy WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match tickets ?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match live ?

THE Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Match will be live on Star Sports networks .You can also watch the match on Jiostar.





Squads



Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Deeya Yadav, Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Lizelle Lee, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, N Charani, Alana King, Nandani Sharma

Also Read: Tamim Iqbal Faces Humiliation From BCB Member, Labelled As ‘Proven Indian Agent’ After Ex-Captain Calls For Dialogue Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Row

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:49 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: DC vs MIDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansWPL 2026

