WPL 2026, MI vs DC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Live

The third encounter in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. While Mumbai have lifted the trophy twice, Delhi Capitals have suffered defeats in all the three finals that they have played. While MI will look to add another trophy in the cabinet, the Capitals will look to end the jinx and get their hands to the cup under the new captain Jemimah Rodrigues.

When Is WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match WPL 2026 is on 10th January 2026 (Saturday).

Where Is WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match?

The Match Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 is at D.Y Patil Stadium , Navi Mumbai.

What time Is WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match WPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm (IST). Toss at 7:00 pm (IST).







From where to buy WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match tickets ?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match WPL 2026 is available at District by Zomato.

How can I watch WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Match live ?

THE Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Match will be live on Star Sports networks .You can also watch the match on Jiostar.







Another 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 season beckons 🌟 🎥 Our 5⃣ captains express their excitement for #TATAWPL 2026 in 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 🙌#KhelEmotionKa | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/Ix83VOlUhm — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 9, 2026







Squads







Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Deeya Yadav, Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Lizelle Lee, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, N Charani, Alana King, Nandani Sharma

