WWE Meets Christmas Comedy In Mick Foley’s Live Acts!

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who attained tremendous success in wrestling with his hardcore career and identities as the Three Faces of Foley has transformed into a bit of the life on a post ring endeavor, turned towards comedy, the theme of Christmas and nostalgia of his life as a wrestler. In his latest one man show, Mick swaps wrestling chairs with jokes, as he weaves holiday themed stories that will entertain any wrestling fan and holiday goer.

Mick Foley’s new documentary ‘I Am Santa Claus’

Out of ring, Foley has long worn the cap of a real life Kris Kringle. His experience in the Santa suit was recorded in the documentary I Am Santa Claus that chronicles his training and evolution into one of the most meaningful Real Bearded Santa Claus alongside of other Christmas loving hires throughout the US. His performance on stage is the smooth merging of humor and holiday cheer polished by decades of spinning character driven tales in as many wrestling rings as comedy clubs.

Mick Foley’s skills of storytelling

This is not entirely new territory comedy wise A little more than a decade later Foley has been taking his improvisational comedy and storytelling skills on tour around comedy festivals, like Just For Laughs and Edinburgh Fringe, and to colleges across the country, including such schools as MIT and Notre Dame. He points out the difference between stand up and what he really loves to do storytelling, a talent which he has developed over decades as an act under the brightest lights with the toughest crowds.

His holiday performances can probably contain anecdotes about great wrestling matches, Christmas hijinks, and the poignancy with which he has presided over, as it were, his post wrestling life. Foley finds new fans employing jokes and quips over fists, and that is just what we need right now.

