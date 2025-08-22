Randy Orton’s Injury, A Setback Or Strategic Move By WWE?

Randy Orton has been missing from WWE programs since the SummerSlam of 2025, but his absence can be explained by a set of reasons beyond a staged injury. Orton is also a part time performer like Roman reigns, his absence is therefore part of his schedule. WWE has used him as a special attraction as they bring him in when a storyline or event needs his veteran presence. This strategy connotes that he may not be well featured on weekly broadcasts in case the creative team has not got the right time to use him in a plot.

SummerSlam 2025 and Randy Orton

It was implied that the eventuality of Orton and Owens partaking in a feud at Elimination Chamber 2025 would spark a rivalry between the two, because of the history behind which Orton has established his rep as a Legend Killer. But Owens had a legitimate neck injury and their WrestleMania match was canceled leaving Orton without a storyline crutch. This disruption put Orton in the position without a character, since the story of his character could not develop in the way planned.

Also, at Night of Champions 2025, Orton lost the final of the King of the Ring to Cody Rhodes and suffered a back injury in the process. This wound contributed to the issues around his health and to his already difficult re entry into active competition. It has been speculated that WWE could be foreshadowing a heel turn by Orton, who has been frustrated at lack of title shots as of the feud between him and Rhodes.

In a nutshell, the lack of Randy Orton on the WWE television can be explained through his part time status, an interrupted storyline as a result of Owens injury, possible character change and genuine health issues. It would seem that the WWE is not in a hurry to bring Orton back, as they are very careful to make his eventual comeback feel as important as it should be to the audience and the stories going on at the time.

