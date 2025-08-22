LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Logan Paul Boldly Asserts His Position In The Future Of WWE

Logan Paul Boldly Asserts His Position In The Future Of WWE

Logan Paul says that the battle will be a turning point in his career and that he is a part of the WWE with other experienced wrestlers. Paul is positioning himself as a crucial and possibly divisive figure in the larger scheme of things for WWE in the future by bringing Cena up to the point of retirement.

Paul would become the next WWE primary star and head of the locker room, and he saw his match as a literal passing of the torch.
Paul would become the next WWE primary star and head of the locker room, and he saw his match as a literal passing of the torch.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: August 22, 2025 16:27:16 IST

Not even three weeks after his mega themed August 15 wedding with Nina Agdal held in Lake Como, Italy, the 26 year old is already stirring the wrestling world into fever. During his Impaulsive podcast, he has dared to say that he has what it takes to beat John Cena during Clash in Paris and furthermore, he could be the new face of WWE taking over the role of the former WWE legend.

What did Logan Paul say about John Cena?

In spite of his boastful words, Paul has written that he is the most humble wrestler, a typical demonstration of his combine self confidence and charisma. He clarified that he has reverence towards the legacy of Cena but he is ready to take the leading star position of the company. Writing in more detail, Paul expanded on Cageside Seats that nothing could be more of a win in beating Cena than passing the torch. His respect to Cena as a legend showed through when he said that he has learned a lot over the years as someone who has studied the legend Cena. But Paul is feeling as though he is fit enough to take over the role of Cena as the face of WWE and the leader in the locker room. Commenting on the same, he said, “I will make them respect my name.” 

Clash in Paris, John Cena and Logan Paul

Looking further in the match up at Clash in Paris on August 31, Paul views the match as his career defining moment. He stated he is not an outsider anymore and that he has as much a right to be at WWE as any other established legend. The game shall act as a catapult to developing his legacy and silencing critics.

Whether Logan is going to win or not remains to be seen but one thing is clear, he is becoming a major star of the future in WWE. As Cena approaches his final days in the ring and WWE tries to figure out what the future looks like, Paul may take on the role of a key and possibly divisive player in the new era of the wrestling business.

Tags: john cenaLogan PaulWWEwwe news

Logan Paul Boldly Asserts His Position In The Future Of WWE

Logan Paul Boldly Asserts His Position In The Future Of WWE
Logan Paul Boldly Asserts His Position In The Future Of WWE
Logan Paul Boldly Asserts His Position In The Future Of WWE
Logan Paul Boldly Asserts His Position In The Future Of WWE

