WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event November Edition: Venue And Location Revealed

Since then WWE and NBC Universal have added to this deal having two more Saturday Night Main Event specials to be aired in 2025. This will increase the star power on the WWE schedule as fans will have a new lineup of shows on prime time to anticipate.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event set for Salt Lake City

The venues are yet to be officially announced but NBC has confirmed that John Cena will have his farewell match in the second of the two specials on Saturday 13, December. The December show is being touted as a historic night in WWE and to the fans of the 16-time World Champion.

Rumors had been rife since months that Cena would retire in his hometown Boston, Massachusetts. The company has however not yet confirmed the venue and the date of sale of tickets leaving the fans in suspense.

As to the November episode of WWE Saturday Night Main Event, the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, will reportedly host the November 1 show by insider report WrestleVotes. Should this be true, it will be another historic moment to the Utah wrestling fan base.

SmackDown Halloween special before Main Event

To add more to the weekend buzz, WrestleVotes also informed that WWE will also hold a Halloween-themed Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center on October 31. This will be a two night WWE takeover in Salt Lake City, right into November Saturday Night Main Event.

The consecutive schedule will help WWE to attract large audiences and create a festival atmosphere in the city. Fans in attendance at the events had a weekend full of Halloween festivities, main roster feuds and the special feel of a WWE Saturday Night Main Event.

Transition from NBC to Peacock

In the past, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event was aired live on NBC but this will not be the case starting November 1. The specials will now be going to Peacock only as part of the new NBC Universal deal.

The time slot is also subject to change, but it is likely to be the same on the show, i.e., 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT). Nonetheless, the shift to streaming creates new opportunities of flexibility in production and presentation that were not available in a traditional broadcast slot.

WWE’s broader media changes in 2025

The relocation of WWE Saturday Night Main Event is one of the media shifts in the company. Beginning with next month Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, main roster Premium Live Events will be moved to ESPN direct-to-consumer platform.

Until that time, the NXT Premium Live Events will continue to be available on Peacock until the spring of 2025. The broad content library that WWE has under its belt will also continue to be available on Peacock up to the end of the year as new distribution arrangements are worked out.

The November edition of WWE Saturday Night Main Event is building up as a blockbuster in Salt Lake City and Cena has a final match in December, so WWE is looking to close 2025 with a bang.

