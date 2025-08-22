LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE SmackDown August 22 Preview: Match Card, Start Time, And Live Stream Details

WWE SmackDown August 22 Preview: Match Card, Start Time, And Live Stream Details

John Cena is going to have one of his farewell performances as the main event of WWE SmackDown in Dublin. The confrontation of a Tag team, the vengeance of Charlotte Flair, Aleister Black vs. Ron Killings and the progress of Cody Rhodes will be the key moments of the show.

WWE SmackDown August 22 Preview: Match Card, Start Time, and Live Stream Details (Image Credit - X)
WWE SmackDown August 22 Preview: Match Card, Start Time, and Live Stream Details (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 22, 2025 15:40:02 IST

Dublin will be in frenzy this evening as WWE brings the SmackDown to 3Arena. It will be one of the last 11 matches of the legendary John Cena before his much anticipated fight against Logan Paul in Clash in Paris.

John Cena Returns to SmackDown

Fans in Ireland will have an opportunity to see Cena in action but it is not yet known what he has in store of the WWE Universe. As Logan Paul looms right around the corner, many are asking the possibility of The Maverick making an appearance and disrupting the appearance of Cena.
The 17 times World Champion, who is also credited as the icon of the never seen, continues to make the headlines as he draws near to the end of his legendary career. He may be here to speak a message, accept a challenge or just to rile up the Dublin crowd but Cena is a sure fire moment to remember.

SmackDown Tag Team Division in Action

The tag team division of SmackDown has been filled with the havoc of the Six-Way TLC Match at SummerSlam. The Street Profits are intent on regaining title contention, and the newly formed team of Melo Don Miz have title aspirations.



As much as Carmelo Hayes and The Miz have had disputes, they have been able to win over Fraxiom last week. The Miz has used his speaking skills again, and has scheduled another match, with Melo Don t Miz against the Motor City Machine Guns tonight.
In the meantime, The Street Profits are ready and determined following their triumph over #DIY. The Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are now on course to face off members of Solo Sikoa MFTs. Whether it is a different team on the other side of the ring, the Profits are always sure that they will never miss the smoke.

Charlotte Flair Seeks Revenge on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair will seek to avenge the beatdown she and Alexa Bliss received last week at the hands of Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice. Tonight, she will make her singles debut against Piper Niven, where she will attempt to get the ball rolling once again in reminding the WWE Universe why she is still the Queen.
The women division is also featured by the announced presence of Tiffany Stratton, the current WWE Women Champion, and force of nature Jade Cargill. Both should be felt as plots continue to intensify towards the fall season.

Aleister Black vs. Ron Killings

Aleister Black has been tracking Ron Killings since Killings aimed at John Cena directed him to Black. This is the second time that fans have seen the dark side of Killings re-surface, hence the personal nature of the clash tonight. Damian Priest is already out of commission thanks to Black and tonight the two finally clash.
Otherwise, another WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also be there after being brutally attacked by Drew McIntyre a few weeks ago. Fans are also waiting to hear what the “American Nightmare” has to say in response to the warning given by McIntyre, and the answer is possible to hear soon as the wrestler still goes through a commentary desk. His update could create the pretext to the next big fight.

WWE SmackDown August 22 Details

Where to Watch:
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Start Time:
  • 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
Location:
  • 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Match Card (Announced):
  • John Cena returns to SmackDown
  • Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black
  • Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz
  • Street Profits vs. The MFTs
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

WWE SmackDown August 22 Preview: Match Card, Start Time, And Live Stream Details

WWE SmackDown August 22 Preview: Match Card, Start Time, And Live Stream Details
WWE SmackDown August 22 Preview: Match Card, Start Time, And Live Stream Details
WWE SmackDown August 22 Preview: Match Card, Start Time, And Live Stream Details
WWE SmackDown August 22 Preview: Match Card, Start Time, And Live Stream Details

