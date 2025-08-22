The Return Of Chris Jericho? WWE Sources Confirm Interest In Bringing Back Wrestling Legend

Chris Jericho has been at the center of AEW rise in the last six years. However, rumors have it that a WWE comeback is closer than fans can imagine with off-camera talks suggesting the same.

WWE interested in Chris Jericho comeback

The speculations that Jericho will rejoin WWE started when the former champion liked a post on his social media and it was a reference to his comeback. This little move soon found its way to the spotlight and was soon reported that the WWE officials were in discussions on the possibility.

On Thursday, WrestleVotes confirmed that there are people within WWE that want Jericho back in 2026. The report went further to state that a deal of his WWE return is deemed most probable.

To ensure that the fire is even more fueled, the update indicated that even other active WWE wrestlers would not mind Jericho coming back to the fold, which would imply his comeback would be acceptable both backstage and among the fans.

Chris Jericho’s legacy in WWE

Jericho is a household name of WWE almost 2 decades. His performances between 1999 and 2018 made him one of the most reliable performers of the company having won the world championship four times and the Intercontinental Championship nine times.

His creative storylines, along with memorable contests, led him to being a huge force in the WWE television. At a certain time, it was thought that Jericho would be a mainstay in WWE till the end of his career.

That supposition was inverted in January 2019, when he appeared at the launch press conference of AEW. His signing with AEW was viewed as a huge coup to the fledgling promotion and a startling break with his years-long association with WWE.

Chris Jericho in AEW’s early years

Jericho is important in making sure that AEW will have some credibility in its early days. He defeated Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing and Adam Page, also known as Hangman at All Out to become the first AEW World Champion.

Jericho continued to be one of the most prominent people in AEW over the following years. Nevertheless, there was the gradual change in fan opinion, as some stated that his presence on TV was too long. Nevertheless, his impact on the company can not be denied.

Jericho has not been seen in AEW programming in some time, having lost the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido at AEW Dynasty in April. He has also broken up his Learning Tree stable, which further adds to the speculation of what is next.

Past surprise WWE appearances

Jericho has never closed the door completely on WWE as he has made a few surprise returns. One of the most notable was in the 2013 Royal Rumble where he entered at No. 2, a year after being one of the last two men in the match.

He last wrestled in WWE in 2018 at Greatest Royal Rumble. Since that time, his career has been associated with AEW only, but fans always wanted to see him in WWE again.

It is unknown when the AEW contract of Jericho will expire. Nonetheless, as more and more people within the WWE take interest, and as the wrestlers seem to have a favorable reaction to the idea, the prospect of Chris Jericho going back to WWE seems more of a reality than ever before.

