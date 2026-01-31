WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 LIVE Streaming Details
When Is WWE Royal Rumble 2026?
The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 is on January 31, 2026.
Where Is The WWE Royal Rumble 2026?
The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 takes place at King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Where To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026?
The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will stream on ESPN+ in the United States of America and will be available on Netflix outside the USA.
Still one of the greatest #WrestleMania promos pic.twitter.com/0HXZ4YEFDd
— Lil Al (@LilAl85855) January 26, 2026
Start Time of WWE Royal Rumble 2026:
USA and Canada: 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. / 1 p.m. CT
UK (January 31): 7:00 PM GMT
Central Europe (January 31): 8:00 PM CET
UAE (January 31): 11:00 PM GST
India (February 1): 12:30 AM IST
Saudi Arabia (January 31): 10:00 PM
Australia (February 1):
-6:00 AM AEDT
-5:00 AM AEST
-3:00 AM AWST
The craziest part about the #Wrestlemania commercial is I’ve seen Roman Reigns more on that commercial than I’ve seen him in the last year lol, sheesh. pic.twitter.com/2BdABXCjAt
— FireFly⭕️- Demon of YumYum (@FireFly4Everr) January 28, 2026
WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Full Card
(c) Drew McIntyre Vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship
AJ Styles Vs. Gunther – If Styles loses, he has to retire
Confirmed Women’s Rumble Entrants:
Rhea Ripley
Charlotte Flair
Asuka
Bayley
Lyra Valkyria
IYO SKY
Alexa Bliss
Liv Morgan
Roxanne Perez
Raquel Rodriguez
Chelsea Green
Lash Legend
Nia Jax
Giulia
Jordynne Grace
Maxxine Dupri
Who’s Confirmed For the Men’s Rumble?
With Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and others locked in, there will be tons of star power.
Also read : Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title