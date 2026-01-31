LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

WWE's one of the most-anticipated event, Royal Rumble will take place pm 31 January in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with 30 men and 30 women sharing the stage for Battle Royale. You can watch the live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2026 on OTT app Netflix India.

(Image Credit - X/WWE)
(Image Credit - X/WWE)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 31, 2026 20:02:25 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

The Road to WrestleMania will begin at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 31, 2026. The event will be held at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jey Uso won last year’s Royal Rumble.

The 2026 Royal Rumble will feature both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The winners of each match will secure a guaranteed world championship match at WrestleMania 42.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 LIVE Streaming Details

When Is WWE Royal Rumble 2026?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 is on January 31, 2026.

Where Is The WWE Royal Rumble 2026?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 takes place at King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will stream on ESPN+ in the United States of America and will be available on Netflix outside the USA.



Start Time of WWE Royal Rumble 2026:

USA and Canada: 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. / 1 p.m. CT

UK (January 31): 7:00 PM GMT

Central Europe (January 31): 8:00 PM CET

UAE (January 31): 11:00 PM GST

India (February 1): 12:30 AM IST

Saudi Arabia (January 31): 10:00 PM

Australia (February 1):

-6:00 AM AEDT

-5:00 AM AEST

-3:00 AM AWST



WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Full Card

(c) Drew McIntyre Vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles Vs. Gunther – If Styles loses, he has to retire

Confirmed Women’s Rumble Entrants:

Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair

Asuka

Bayley

Lyra Valkyria

IYO SKY

Alexa Bliss

Liv Morgan

Roxanne Perez

Raquel Rodriguez

Chelsea Green

Lash Legend

Nia Jax

Giulia

Jordynne Grace

Maxxine Dupri

Who’s Confirmed For the Men’s Rumble?

With Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and others locked in, there will be tons of star power.

Also read : Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 8:02 PM IST
WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

