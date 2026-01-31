WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Battle Royal in India, Start Date, TV Telecast, Mobile App

The Road to WrestleMania will begin at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 31, 2026. The event will be held at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jey Uso won last year’s Royal Rumble.

The 2026 Royal Rumble will feature both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches. The winners of each match will secure a guaranteed world championship match at WrestleMania 42.