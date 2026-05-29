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Home > Sports News > WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida Assault Case; Did Fellow WWE Superstar, Gunther Pay Bail For His Release?

WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida Assault Case; Did Fellow WWE Superstar, Gunther Pay Bail For His Release?

WWE RAW star Ludwig Kaiser, also known as Marcel Barthel and El Grande Americano, was arrested in Orlando after an alleged assault incident. Gunther reportedly paid his $1000 bail, while Kaiser prepares for an AAA mask-versus-mask match amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in frame. Image Credit X/@WWE
Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in frame. Image Credit X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 12:29 IST

Ludwig Kaiser Arrested: Marcel Barthel, who also goes by the names El Grande Americano and Lugwig Kaiser, was arrested on April 23 on a single charge of violence. The police statement reports that Barthel and his girlfriend, AAA interviewer Andrea Bazarte, were “behaving in an ‘uncontrollably intimate’ manner” in an elevator with another person in his Orlando, Florida apartment complex. After the unknown person asked the couple to “please have some manners” when he was getting off the elevator, Barthel reportedly punched the complainant several times and then threatened to use more force. The incident was recorded on CCTV. It’s been revealed that the one who paid Barthel’s bail on the day of his arrest was his ex-stablemate from Imperium, GUNTHER. On May 20, “The Ring General” is said to have handed over two checks of $500 each for Barthel’s $1000 bail.

Gunther’s connection to Ludwig Kaiser’s arrest

The lawsuit which involves Ludwig Kaiser, who was wrestled as El Grande Americano, has very indirectly traces towards Gunther. After the incident that took place in an apartment complex in Orlando in April, Kaiser was arrested on May 20. Per the police, he is accused of assaulting a resident after they had a fight inside an elevator. Kaiser has pleaded not guilty to the charge. Currently, a pre-trial hearing for the matter is scheduled for July 16 in Orlando.That hearing will determine whether the matter will go to trial or if a plea agreement can be reached beforehand. And, August 10 to August 28 is indicated as a probable time for the trial.

WWE: Ludwig Kaiser to face Original El Grande Americano

After being arrested, Barthel entered a not guilty plea to the battery accusation and, upon request, was allowed to travel both domestically and abroad. In the main event of AAA Noche de los Grandes, Barthel will face the Original El Grande Americano in a mask-versus-mask match in two days. on the 30th of May in Monterrey, Mexico. 

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Ludwig Kaiser?

Marcel Barthel is a professional wrestler from Germany. As the second iteration of the masked luchador El Grande Americano, he is signed to WWE, where he appears on the RAW brand and in partner company Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA). In addition, he is in charge of the Los Americanos stable.

Barthel used to wrestle in Germany under the ring name Axel Dieter Jr., most notably for Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw), where he won one Unified World Wrestling Championship and two World Tag Team Championships. Additionally, he took part in Progress Wrestling in the United Kingdom. He became a part of the Imperium faction and secured the NXT Tag Team Championship title two times with Fabian Aichner after signing with WWE in 2017 and being sent to NXT using his real name, Marcel Barthel. In 2022, Imperium moved to the main roster of SmackDown, and Barthel received the new name of Ludwig Kaiser. In 2023, Imperium moved to RAW. 

Also Read: French Open 2026: Jannik Sinner Crashes Out After 2-Set Lead, Ben Shelton Exits; Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Emerge as Title Favourites

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WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida Assault Case; Did Fellow WWE Superstar, Gunther Pay Bail For His Release?

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WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida Assault Case; Did Fellow WWE Superstar, Gunther Pay Bail For His Release?
WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida Assault Case; Did Fellow WWE Superstar, Gunther Pay Bail For His Release?
WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida Assault Case; Did Fellow WWE Superstar, Gunther Pay Bail For His Release?
WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser Arrested in Florida Assault Case; Did Fellow WWE Superstar, Gunther Pay Bail For His Release?

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