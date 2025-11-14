LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news Jhansi delhi blast india donald trump ayodhya
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

In this match, Bumrah’s bowling was the main topic of conversation on the field, but his crafty remark was an added reason for it off it. Whether the comment was only a coincidence or part of a larger plan to put the other team off their game is still a matter of debate.

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama (Image Credit: X)
‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 14, 2025 15:23:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the first Test of the series between the Indian cricket team and the South African team saw veteran fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah grabbing attention not only through his bowling but also with his on field banter which was heard.

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

When a review was being discussed with the keeper Rishabh Pant in regard to an lbw appeal against the South African captain Temba Bavuma, Bumrah was heard commenting: “Bauna bhi toh hae ye” (he is short too). In an instant Pant pointed to the spot where the ball hit Bavuma and said ‘bauna hae but laga ya pe hae’ (he is short but it hit him here). There is no clear indication as to what was the underlying thought process behind Bumrah’s remark, whether it was a tactical jest or a casual tease, but the comment quickly went viral after being caught on stump-mic audio. The incident provided an additional aspect to what was already a prevailing bowling session for India, Bavuma came to bat after the out of Ryan Rickelton and soon Bumrah made another breakthrough dismissing Aiden Markram. By the time of the interval, South Africa was in a precarious position at 105/3 while India had firmly established their supremacy.



Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma

The event is a testimony to the intensity and the psychological undercurrents of top notch Test cricket. Talk, fright and tiny fractions of dialogue often neglected can at times change the course of the game just like an amazing delivery can. In this match, Bumrah’s bowling was the main topic of conversation on the field, but his crafty remark was an added reason for it off it. Whether the comment was only a coincidence or part of a larger plan to put the other team off their game is still a matter of debate, nonetheless, it shows how even the tiniest of communications can be in the limelight in sports of the highest level.

Also Read: Will Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ireland vs Portugal Red Card Cost Him 2026 World Cup Match One?

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 3:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs SA 1st Test Dramajasprit bumrahJasprit Bumrah baunaJasprit Bumrah Comment On Temba Bavumatemba bavumaTemba Bavuma bauna

RELATED News

Will Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ireland vs Portugal Red Card Cost Him 2026 World Cup Match One?

IPL 2026 Auction Date And Venue Revealed, Bidding War To Be Held In Abu Dhabi On THIS Date

BIG MOVE! Shardul Thakur Traded To Mumbai Indians As LSG Offloads Him Before IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Amount, What Happened To Arjun Tendulkar?

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

Shane Watson Makes IPL Comeback, Joins KKR As Assistant Coach: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Old Vote Bank, Leadership Gaps And Internal Clashes Cost Mahagathbandhan Bihar Elections

Bollywood Stunned After Shraddha Kapoor And Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood-Linked Rs 252 Crore High-Profile Drug Trafficking Probe

Will BJP Pick Its Own Bihar CM? Speculation Grows After JD(U) Deletes Post Declaring Nitish Kumar As CM

Hostel Horror In Telangana: Drunk Watchman Caught Sleeping With His Foot Inside Rice Pot, This Is What College Students Did Next

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Trailing In Raghopur, Tej Pratap Falters In Mahua; NDA Sweeps Bihar

“Dividing Minority Votes”: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Blames RJD, Congress for Minority Vote Split as NDA Surges Ahead

Bihar Election 2025: Digvijaya Singh Slams Congress Strategy ‘Public Contact Matters More Than Rallies’

Who is Shalini Mishra, Declared As First Winner Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Know All About Her

Congress ‘Vote Chori’ Issue Rejected by Bihar Voters, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Fails To Attract Votes as Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Scripts History

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama
‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama
‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama
‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

QUICK LINKS