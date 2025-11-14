At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the first Test of the series between the Indian cricket team and the South African team saw veteran fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah grabbing attention not only through his bowling but also with his on field banter which was heard.

‘Ye Toh Bauna Hai’ Jasprit Bumrah’s Comment On Temba Bavuma Quip Lights Up IND vs SA 1st Test Drama

When a review was being discussed with the keeper Rishabh Pant in regard to an lbw appeal against the South African captain Temba Bavuma, Bumrah was heard commenting: “Bauna bhi toh hae ye” (he is short too). In an instant Pant pointed to the spot where the ball hit Bavuma and said ‘bauna hae but laga ya pe hae’ (he is short but it hit him here). There is no clear indication as to what was the underlying thought process behind Bumrah’s remark, whether it was a tactical jest or a casual tease, but the comment quickly went viral after being caught on stump-mic audio. The incident provided an additional aspect to what was already a prevailing bowling session for India, Bavuma came to bat after the out of Ryan Rickelton and soon Bumrah made another breakthrough dismissing Aiden Markram. By the time of the interval, South Africa was in a precarious position at 105/3 while India had firmly established their supremacy.

JB – “bauna hai yeh”

RP- “bauna hai but laga yahape”

JB – “bauna hai yeh BC” Review not taken for the appeal of LBW against Bavuma.#INDvsSA #Bumrah

The event is a testimony to the intensity and the psychological undercurrents of top notch Test cricket. Talk, fright and tiny fractions of dialogue often neglected can at times change the course of the game just like an amazing delivery can. In this match, Bumrah’s bowling was the main topic of conversation on the field, but his crafty remark was an added reason for it off it. Whether the comment was only a coincidence or part of a larger plan to put the other team off their game is still a matter of debate, nonetheless, it shows how even the tiniest of communications can be in the limelight in sports of the highest level.

