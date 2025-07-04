Live Tv
Home > Sports > Yuvraj Singh To Lead India Champions Against Pakistan Champions In Edgbaston After Operation Sindoor

Yuvraj Singh To Lead India Champions Against Pakistan Champions In Edgbaston After Operation Sindoor

Yuvraj Singh is back as captain of India Champions for the World Championship of Legends starting July 18 in England. The team faces Pakistan first and aims to defend their title. With strong players and tough matches ahead, fans can expect exciting cricket from these legends.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions
Yuvraj Singh to Lead India Champions Against Pakistan Champions in Edgbaston After Operation Sindoor (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 21:41:06 IST

Yuvraj Singh is coming back to captain the India Champions in the second World Championship of Legends (WCL). The tournament will start on July 18. It will be played in four places in England – Edgbaston, County Ground, Grace Road, and Headingley.

India Champions Have Good Players

The India Champions team has many good players. Yuvraj Singh will lead the team. Other batsmen are Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, and Gurkeerat Mann.

Irfan Pathan and Stuart Binny will play as all-rounders. The bowlers are Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Varun Aaron, and some others. The team looks strong.

Tough Matches Are Waiting

India will play their first match against Pakistan Champions on July 20 at Edgbaston. After that, they will play South Africa Champions on July 22.

They will also play against Australia Champions on July 26, England Champions on July 27, and West Indies Champions on July 29. The matches will be very interesting.

India Champions Want to Win Again

There are six teams in the tournament. They will play in a round-robin format. The best four teams will go to the semifinals.

Last year, India Champions won the final by beating Pakistan at Birmingham. This year, they want to win again and keep the trophy.

Full Squad and Exciting Match Schedule for WCL Season 2

The complete India Champions squad includes Yuvraj Singh (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Mann, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Pawan Negi.

Here’s a quick look at some key fixtures in the WCL 2 schedule:

  • July 18: England Champions vs Pakistan Champions
  • July 20: India Champions vs Pakistan Champions
  • July 22: India Champions vs South Africa Champions
  • July 26: India Champions vs Australia Champions
  • July 27: India Champions vs England Champions
  • July 29: India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Tags: India ChampionsPakistan ChampionsWCLyuvraj singh
