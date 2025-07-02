ZIM vs RSA 1st Test: Maharaj Praises South Africa’s Rising Stars After Crushing Win

South Africa secured a dominant 328-run victory over Zimbabwe in the opening Test at Bulawayo, with skipper-in-waiting Keshav Maharaj lauding the impressive performances of the team’s newcomers. Zimbabwe needed a mammoth 505 runs on day four but were dismantled, thanks largely to the standout efforts of debutants Corbin Bosch, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Dewald Brevis.

Newcomers Steal the Spotlight with Bat and Ball.

Corbin Bosch, playing only his second Test, was the star with both bat and ball. He scored an unbeaten century on day one and then destroyed Zimbabwe’s second innings with 5 wickets for 43 runs. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the youngest South African to score 150-plus on Test debut, earning Player of the Match honors for his historic innings. Dewald Brevis, also debuting at 22, contributed a solid 51 runs on the opening day, showcasing maturity and composure beyond his years. Maharaj, filling in for injured captain Temba Bavuma, expressed admiration for the youngsters’ ability to handle pressure and make immediate impacts.

Building Momentum with Confidence and Character

South Africa’s victory marks their fifth consecutive Test win, a streak last matched in 2012-2013. Maharaj praised the team’s character and execution, emphasizing the talent emerging from South Africa’s cricket system. “It was about getting them in the right frame of mind to execute, and they showed that throughout the four days,” he noted. Pretorius echoed the sentiment, describing his debut as a memorable experience where staying true to his gameplan helped him succeed. South Africa now head into the second Test with confidence, remaining unbeaten in their last 10 Tests against Zimbabwe, reinforcing their dominance in this rivalry.

The second Test starts on Sunday (July 06), with South Africa remaining unbeaten in all 10 of their red-ball matches against Zimbabwe (nine wins and one draw). The only team they’ve played more frequently without a defeat is Bangladesh, against whom they have 14 wins and two draws.

