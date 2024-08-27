Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Mother Attacks 13 Year Old Son With Sickle On Using Her Phone

A woman in Madhya Pradesh allegedly attacked her 13-year-old son with a sickle after catching him using her mobile phone, police reported on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by the Class 8 student, his mother attacked him with a sickle at their residence in Simrol, Indore, on Sunday. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) following the boy’s complaint, but the woman has not been arrested yet.

The teenager claimed he was using his mother’s phone to check school messages when she began striking him, demanding to know why he was using her phone. She then grabbed a nearby sickle and attacked him, he stated.

The boy attempted to protect himself but suffered an injury to his left hand. Police said the child has undergone a medical examination.

“The boy is currently staying with his grandparents due to a family dispute. We are investigating the incident, and the woman has not been taken into custody yet,” said Simrol police station in-charge Amit Kumar to news agency PTI. He added that the woman would be questioned, and further actions would be based on the investigation’s findings.

