Security Forces Recover Cache of Illegal Arms in Manipur Amidst Search Operations

In a recent development, Manipur has once again hit the headlines due to the discovery of illegally acquired arms and ammunition in various districts across the state. Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable regions of both hill and valley districts.

During these operations, a significant cache of illicit weapons and related items was recovered in the Langza area of Churachandpur District. The recovered items included:

– 01 Lathode Gun

– 03 Single Barrel 12 mm bore Rifles

– 01 9mm CMG (with magazine)

– 01 Tear Gas Gun

– 14 live ammunition rounds

– 02 38mm Anti-riot Cartridges with rubber bullets

– 03 Tear Smoke shells (CS)

– 02 Improvised Long-range Mortars

– 01 Improvised Long-range Mortar Ammunition

This operation was a part of ongoing efforts by security forces to curb the illegal possession and circulation of arms in Manipur, which has been a persistent challenge for law enforcement due to the state’s complex terrain and porous borders.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in the state and have urged residents to cooperate with security forces to prevent further illegal activities. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin and intended use of these seized weapons.

The seizure of these arms comes amidst heightened vigilance and security measures in Manipur, with security forces working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the populace. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the illegal acquisition and distribution of weapons.

