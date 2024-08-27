Two Girls Aged 15, 18 Found Hanging From A Tree, Phone And Sim Card Recovered

The father of one of the girls stated that they initially went to a program at a nearby temple for Janmashtami in the evening and came back around 9 pm due to rain.

Two girls, aged 15 and 18, were discovered hanging from a tree in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, today. According to their families, the teenagers had gone to attend a Janmashtami event the previous evening but never returned. Their bodies were found this morning in a mango orchard.

Police recovered a mobile phone from the scene and found a SIM card on one of the girls.

The father of one of the girls stated that they initially went to a program at a nearby temple for Janmashtami in the evening and came back around 9 pm due to rain. Later that night, they went back to the event, which ended around 1 am. When the girls did not return, the family began searching for them. “A child mentioned they slept at their aunt’s house. We went there, but they weren’t there. Many of our relatives live nearby, so we assumed they had stayed there and would return in the morning,” he explained.

In the morning, they were informed by an acquaintance that someone was seen hanging from a tree in the orchard. “We arrived around 6 am and found the girls hanging. We suspect they were murdered and then hanged,” the father added.

Disturbing images showed the girls hanging from the tree with two dupattas tied together.

District police chief Alok Priyadarshi said the girls were close friends. “The autopsy will provide further details. We found a phone and a SIM card at the scene, which we are using to gather more information. We are speaking with the family members, and a detailed investigation will follow,” he said.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy, and a forensic team has collected evidence from the location.

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, has called for a swift investigation, stating that incidents like this create a climate of fear in society.

Mr. Yadav, addressing the sensitivity of the situation, wrote on X, “The BJP government should immediately conduct a fair investigation to clarify this suspected murder case. Such incidents create fear in society and deeply impact the women community.”