2026 Asus Zenbook Duo: 14-Inch Dual Screen, Intel Core Ultra X9 Chipset And 99Wh Battery—Check All Specs And Price

Taiwanese laptop manufacturing giant Asus has rolled out the ASUS Zenbook Duo (2026). The device comes with two screens instead of a single screen. Both the displays of the laptop are 14-inch OLED panels with sharp resolution and bright colours, which makes the device attractive and great for watching videos, editing photos, or working on multiple apps at the same time. The device also consists of a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, so the user can place the keyboard anywhere and use both the screens fully. Asus Zenbook Duo Design and specifications

The company has designed the device focusing on productivity and multitasking. Users can keep one app on the top screen and another on the bottom. For example, one can attend a video meeting on one screen while taking notes or checking documents on the other screen.

The device also has an Intel Arc integrated graphics for handling light gaming and creative tasks. Other than these features, AI processing is a key highlight. The processor consists of a special AI engine (NPU) that speeds up tasks like image editing, background blur in video calls, and other AI powered tools.

Speaking about battery, the device is packed with a large 99Wh battery which lasts for long working sessions. Asus Zenbook Price

The device is priced at Rs 1,39,990 on e-commerce platform Filpkart and official online store of Asus.


