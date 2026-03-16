2026 Kia Sonet: Affordable Automatic Variants, Turbo-Petrol DCT Options And New Magma Red Colour – Check All Details And Price

South Korean automotive manufacturing giant Kia has introduced new updated Kia Sonet in India, with Kia expanding the compact SUV’s automatic transmission lineup to make it more accessible to buyers. The updated range consists of a diesel automatic variant starting at Rs 9.77 lakh and a turbo-petrol dual-clutch automatic starting with an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.89 lakh. 2026 Kia Sonet Powertrain and Engine

With these additions, the Kia Sonet has become the first SUV in its segment to offer both a six-speed torque-converter automatic and a seven-speed dual clutch transmission at prices under 10 lakhs.

This shows the rise in demand of automatic vehicles in India specially in urban area due to increasing traffic which is pushing buyers towards more convenient driving options. Cars with automatic transmissions reduce driver fatigue in stop and go conditions while enhancing everyday usability.

2026 Kia Sonet Engine and powertrain

The car continues to be offered with three engine options

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 120bhp and 172Nm of torque paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel engine delivers 116bhp and 250Nm of torque and is available with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The SUV also offers a 1.2-litre petrol engine generating 83bhp and 115Nm of torque which is exclusively available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The addition of diesel automatic variants is likely to appeal to customers looking for fuel efficiency of a diesel engine combined with the ease of an automatic transmission, making it suitable for both city commutes and highway drives.

2026 Kia Sonet New Colour and Features

The company has also introduced a new Magma Red colour for the updated 2026 Kia Sonnet aiming to enhance the SUV’s youthful and sporty character. The SUV continues to offer a feature rich package consisting of 15 standard features, Level 1 ADAS with 10 functions, and more than 70 connected car features.

The first generation of the SUV was launched in 2020 and after that the Sonet has become one of the brand’s most successful models in India. The compact SUV recently crossed the 5-lakh sales milestone, reinforcing its position as a key element to the company’s growth in the highly competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment. Market Position

With the new 2026 Kia Sonet launch, the company is aiming to strength the Sonet’s appeal further by making automatic driving accessible to a broader set of customers while retaining its strong mix of design, technology and powertrain options. Also Read: Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

