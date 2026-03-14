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Home > Tech and Auto > Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi Book Pro 14, its first laptop in years, featuring a lightweight magnesium-alloy design, Intel Panther Lake CPU, and up to 32GB RAM, though pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

xiaomi book pro 14 To Launch soon
xiaomi book pro 14 To Launch soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 14, 2026 16:17:01 IST

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Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has just announced its own Book Pro 14, almost after five years since the company has launched a laptop from the brand. The last few entries have sported the Redmi brand, so the latest laptop is important for the company. 

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 features a familiar unibody chassis, but the materials have been upgraded. The new laptop now features a die cast magnesium-alloy body with a carbon-fiber bottom shell and a titanium-alloy keyboard support structure. This combination of magnesium, carbon fiber, and titanium makes the chassis extremely tough, thin, and light. 

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Features and Specifications

The device weighs just 1.08 kg and measures 14.95mm in thickness. The device is powered by the new Intel Panther Lake CPUs, featuring Intel Arc B390 integrated graphics. The company has officially confirmed the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H while other details are still under the cover. 

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The device will come with a massive 10,000 mm² vapour chamber and two high-performance, low-noise fans. The vapour chamber uses a three-channel airflow layout for enhanced cooling capabilities which can actively cool processors with up to 50W of power. Therefore, the Intel Panther Lake CPUs, with their lower power consumption, are likely to deliver excellent thermal performance. 

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 is expected to be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. The device is packed with a 72Wh battery.

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 Price and Availability

Pricing and availability details of the device have not been announced yet and the company is likely to share the further information regarding the device near the launch period.

Also Read: Want To Move On From S26 Ultra? Get Your Hands On Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra 200MP ISOCELL HP6 Sensor, Enhanced Processor, And Bigger 5,500mAh Battery, Check All Details, Price And Launch Date

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 4:17 PM IST
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Tags: Xiaomi Book Pro 14Xiaomi Laptop

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Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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