2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Did Mojtaba Khamenei Agree To End The War Badshah Anthropic AI Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story china Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Did Mojtaba Khamenei Agree To End The War Badshah Anthropic AI Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story china Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Did Mojtaba Khamenei Agree To End The War Badshah Anthropic AI Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story china Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Did Mojtaba Khamenei Agree To End The War Badshah Anthropic AI Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Did Mojtaba Khamenei Agree To End The War Badshah Anthropic AI Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story china Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Did Mojtaba Khamenei Agree To End The War Badshah Anthropic AI Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story china Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Did Mojtaba Khamenei Agree To End The War Badshah Anthropic AI Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story china Harish Rana age Gujarat UCC Bill 2026 Hongkong Police IPL 2026 delhi cm Bushra Bibi Did Mojtaba Khamenei Agree To End The War Badshah Anthropic AI Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran 7 dogs escape story
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > 2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Honda is preparing a facelifted Honda City, expected to launch around 2027. The update may bring design tweaks and improved features to better compete with rivals like Hyundai Verna.

2027 Honda City Facelift to debut soon
2027 Honda City Facelift to debut soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 24, 2026 16:59:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Japanese automobile manufacturing giant Honda is all-set to introduce the facelift variant of Honda City globally around 2027. The camouflaged test mule of the facelift sedan has been spotted in Brazil. Honda City is a popular sedan in Indian market and India could be among the first countries to receive the updated variant of the sedan. 

Honda City Facelift Design and Exterior

The spy image of the sedan reveals the rear profile of the car; the tail lamps appear to remain similar to the current model, although the media reports suggest that it could change closer to the production version. 

Rear Profile: The rear profile of the sedan is likely to get notable updates which consist of a tail lamp, a revised bumper, and repositioned reflectors. The reflectors appear to be vertically stacked, replacing the current horizontal layout on the bumper. 

You Might Be Interested In

Side Profile: The side profile of the facelift version of Honda City is expected to feature sleeker lines along with a new set of alloy wheels, which should add freshness to the overall design.  

Front Profile: Talking about the front profile, the sedan is expected to feature a refreshed bumper. 

Honda City Facelift Rivals

The sedan will compete with popular sedans such as Hyundai Verna which currently lead the segment in India in outright features while Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus are also going to get a facelift variant soon. 

For instance, Skoda has recently rolled out the facelift model of Skoda Kushaq with numerous new features including a panoramic sunroof and massaging rear seats. 

The expectation of the consumer has also evolved. The Indian buyer is looking for a combination of reliability, features, and overall feel-good factors. The company has often been criticised for offering less features as compared to other players available in the market. However, the experts claim that the company will address this issue with the next generation of Honda City facelift. 

Honda City Facelift Launch Timeline

The company has not confirmed the launch timeline of the upcoming facelift sedan. however, the media reports suggest that the sedan will launch in 2027.

To succeed in Indian market the sedan needs to retain its strong hybrid powertrain option and try to make it competitive in terms of pricing and feature list. 

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 Confirmed: High Refresh Rate, PC-Level 165FPS Gameplay, And 9,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs, Launch, And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2027 honda city facelifthonda cityhonda city facelift

RELATED News

OnePlus Nord 6 Confirmed: High Refresh Rate, PC-Level 165FPS Gameplay, And 9,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs, Launch, And Price

Huawei Launches Enjoy 90 Series With Kirin 8000 Chipset, 50MP Camera, And 8,500mAh Battery At Just Rs…

Apple Maps To Roll Out Ads Similar To Google Maps: Check Launch Timeline, Supported Devices And How It Will Impact Users And Businesses

Amazon Confirms Web Service Disruption: Drone Attack In Bahrain, Company Rolls Out Emergency Data Migration

Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Is China Planning For Submarine Warfare? How Their ‘Transparent Ocean’ Deep-Sea Mission Might Affect West Asia Conflict, Breaking Down The Strategic Naval Push

Who Is Asiya Andrabi? Kashmiri Separatist And Founder Of Banned Terror Organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat Gets Life Term In UAPA Case After Delhi Court Conviction

Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Check Full Timetable For Scrutiny, Special And Compartment Exams Here

2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar Finds Support From Ronaldo Nazario After Being Dropped From Brazil’s Squad

How To Download GTA 5 Supercar For Free? Rockstar Games Is Giving A Freebie Ahead of GTA 6 Launch, Check Last Date Here To Claim The Offer

Gujarat Tables UCC Bill 2026: What It Means, Are Live-In Relationships Legal Now And What Major Changes It Brings For Couples And Personal Laws?

Telangana TGCET Results 2026 Declared At tgcet.cgg.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Sold in ₹15,000 Crore Mega Deal — Who Are The New Owners Behind Record-Breaking Buyout? — Details Inside

2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline
2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline
2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline
2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

QUICK LINKS