2027 Honda City Facelift: Camouflaged Test Mule Spotted With Updated Design And Alloy Wheels—Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Japanese automobile manufacturing giant Honda is all-set to introduce the facelift variant of Honda City globally around 2027. The camouflaged test mule of the facelift sedan has been spotted in Brazil. Honda City is a popular sedan in Indian market and India could be among the first countries to receive the updated variant of the sedan. Honda City Facelift Design and Exterior

The spy image of the sedan reveals the rear profile of the car; the tail lamps appear to remain similar to the current model, although the media reports suggest that it could change closer to the production version.

Side Profile: The side profile of the facelift version of Honda City is expected to feature sleeker lines along with a new set of alloy wheels, which should add freshness to the overall design.

Front Profile: Talking about the front profile, the sedan is expected to feature a refreshed bumper. Honda City Facelift Rivals

The sedan will compete with popular sedans such as Hyundai Verna which currently lead the segment in India in outright features while Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus are also going to get a facelift variant soon.

For instance, Skoda has recently rolled out the facelift model of Skoda Kushaq with numerous new features including a panoramic sunroof and massaging rear seats.

The expectation of the consumer has also evolved. The Indian buyer is looking for a combination of reliability, features, and overall feel-good factors. The company has often been criticised for offering less features as compared to other players available in the market. However, the experts claim that the company will address this issue with the next generation of Honda City facelift. Honda City Facelift Launch Timeline The company has not confirmed the launch timeline of the upcoming facelift sedan. however, the media reports suggest that the sedan will launch in 2027.

To succeed in Indian market the sedan needs to retain its strong hybrid powertrain option and try to make it competitive in terms of pricing and feature list. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 Confirmed: High Refresh Rate, PC-Level 165FPS Gameplay, And 9,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs, Launch, And Price

