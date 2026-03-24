OnePlus Nord 6 Confirmed: High Refresh Rate, PC-Level 165FPS Gameplay, And 9,000mAh Battery—Check All Specs, Launch, And Price

OnePlus Nord 6 features and specifications

The upcoming Nord 6 5G will feature a display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, 1.5K AMOLED ‘Sunbrust HDR’, peak brightness of 3,600 nits, and 1800 nits of peak high brightness mode (HBM) for a clear outdoor viewing experience. The handset will also support 3840Hz PWM dimming, and the display supports 2nit of minimum brightness. The display also features Aqua Touch 2.0 support.

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and it will be packed with a massive 9,000mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging along with Bypass charging. The device will also support 27W wired reverse charging. The device will offer the G2 Wi-Fi chip for 5G Advanced support, offering up to 3x faster peak data speed with partners such as Reliance Jio.

The phone will come with support for PC-level sustained 165 FPS gameplay in popular AAA mobile titles such as Call of Duty Mobile, BGMI, and Free Fire Max. The device also has a Touch Reflex Chip for ultra-fast 3200Hz instant touch sampling and a built-in Spatial Audio Booster on the handset.

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch date and Price

The OnePlus 6 5G will launch in India on 7th April 2026 at 7 PM IST. The company has released a poster that confirms that the device will be launched on e-commerce platform Amazon. The device will be launched in three different colour options: Holographic Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Low Reflection Pitch Black.

The company has not confirmed the price of the device. However, the media reports and experts suggest that the phone will come at a starting price around Rs 35,000