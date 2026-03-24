Huawei Launches Enjoy 90 Series With Kirin 8000 Chipset, 50MP Camera, And 8,500mAh Battery At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Huawei has launched its new Enjoy 90 series which consist of the Enjoy 90 Plus and Enjoy 90 Pro Max. The newly launched devices are currently available in the Chinese market. The smartphones are packed with heavy features and specifications and come at a starting price of CNY 1,499 which is roughly around Rs 20,000.

Huawei Enjoy 90 Series Features and specifications

The Plus variant of the newly launched series features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a speedy refresh rate of 120Hz while the Pro Max variant features a bigger 6.84-inch Full HD+ OLED display with similar refresh rate of 120Hz with 300Hz additional touch sampling and 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

In terms of optics, both the devices of the series feature a 50MP primary sensor on the rear panel. The Pro Max uses the RYYB type with an f/1.9 aperture, and the Plus model features an f/1.8 aperture. The front panel of the smartphone features an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The camera sensors offer up to 10x digital zoom.

The key highlight of the series is its battery. The Pro Max model is packed with a massive 8,500mAh battery while the Plus model is packed with a 6,620mAh battery. Both the devices support 40W wired Type-C fast charging.

The company claims to deliver all day long batteries, smooth displays, and good optics.

Huawei Enjoy 90 Series Price and Availability

The Enjoy 90 Plus is launched in three variants that are Feather Sand White, Starry Night Black, and Starry Sea Blue while the Pro Max model offer Dawn Gold, Flying Azure, Obsidian Black, and Snow White.

The Plus model starts at CNY 1,499 which is about Rs 20,000 and the Pro Max comes at a higher price point CYN 1,699 which is roughly Rs 23,000.

The phones are available for purchase from the official Huawei website from 2nd April 2026.

Huawei Enjoy 90 Series India Launch

The company has recently confirmed they are making comeback to Indian market with a tablet. So, there are chances that the company may later launch the Enjoy 90 series in India to compete in the budget segment. Also Read: Realme 16 5G To Debut Soon: ‘Selfie Mirror’, Design-Focused Build, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Features