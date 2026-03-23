Realme 16 5G To Debut Soon: ‘Selfie Mirror’, Design-Focused Build, And Massive Battery, Check All Details And Features

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is all set to launch Realme 16 5G soon in India. The company has confirmed the device through social media post, and it has already launched the Realme 16 Pro and Pro Plus earlier in January

Re alme 16 5G features and specifications

The company said that the upcoming Realme 16 5G will focus on camera and design, especially with the introduction of a “selfie mirror” feature. This will let users preview shots in real time using a reflective surface, helping with framing and composition without depending entirely on the front camera viewfinder.

The company further said that the Realme 16 5G will arrive with an “elegant air design that feels effortlessly light, perfectly gleaming, and instantly boosts your confidence.” The device will feature a slim lightweight design with a glossy finish. The company has also launched a dedicated microsite regarding the launch of the phone, as well as the e-commerce platform Flipkart’s website, suggesting its availability on Flipkart post launch.

As per media reports, the device is likely to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,400 nits. The handset is expected to run on Android 16 with a layer of Realme UI 7 on top, featuring an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to pack with a massive 7.000mAh battery supported by a 60W wired charging and reverse charging support.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor along with a 2 MP auxiliary lens.

The company has not confirmed the launch date and price of the upcoming phone.