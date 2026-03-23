Meet Bill Ready: Pinterest CEO Who Calls For A Worldwide Social Media Ban For Teens—Know His Career, Net Worth, And Concerns

The world is concerned about the impact of social media these days. Australia recently banned the social media platforms for teens under 16 years of age while countries such as Egypt, Spain etc. are also planning to ban social media for kids.

Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest, has also called on governments worldwide to ban users under the age of 16 on social media. He warned that social media platforms are harming the mental health of young users. He requested authorities to bring strict and enforceable rules instead of depending on tech companies’ self-regulation.

Who is Bill Ready?

Bill Ready is the Chief Executive Officer of Pinterest, a global visual discovery platform. He became the CEO in 2022 and has since focused on transforming the company into a more commerce-oriented platform. Prior to Pinterest, Bill was part of key leadership in major tech companies. He served as President of Commerce at Google and COO at PayPal.

Bill has a decade of experience in the tech and financial sector, and he is known for his expertise in digital payments, e-commerce, and platform growth. Net worth and other details regarding Bill Ready is not available in pubic domain but it is estimated in multi million dollars. Need of Strong Government Rules

Bill Ready has highlighted that the government must create clear and uniform rules to safeguard children from the harmful effects of social media. He said that these rules should be easy to implement globally and not vary from country to country.

Bill also requested lawmakers to ensure that both tech manufacturer and app developers share responsibility for enforcing these rules, particularly when it comes to restricting access for underage users

AI ‘risk’ for teenagers

Apart from social media, Ready also highlighted concern regarding the growing use of AI technologies such as chatbots on these platforms. He warned that such tools could further increase risks for teenagers by influencing their behavior and emotions during a critical stage of development.

Bill argues that without proper regulation, these technologies could deepen the negative impact on young users, making the need for action on an urgent basis. Also Read: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6): Expected Release Date, Price In India, Map Details, Characters, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know