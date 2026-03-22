Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6): Expected Release Date, Price In India, Map Details, Characters, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know

GTA VI: The much-awaited GTA 6 is set to be one of the biggest gaming releases in recent years, with fresh details emerging about its launch timeline, pricing, and gameplay. Here’s a quick look at everything known so far.

Release Date Confirmed After Delays

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch on November 19, 2026, after multiple delays from its earlier timelines. The game will initially be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Expected Price In India

While official pricing is yet to be announced, several reports suggest:

Standard edition may start around ₹5,999 to ₹7,499

Premium editions could go higher depending on features

Industry estimates also indicate prices could touch ₹8,000+ for special editions.

Map: Return To Vice City With A Bigger World

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, with a major focus on the iconic Vice City.

Players can expect:

A vast open-world map

Modern, detailed environments

Expanded locations beyond previous GTA titles

Characters: Dual Protagonists

GTA 6 will feature two main characters:

Lucia Caminos

Jason Duval

The story revolves around this criminal duo, marking a shift towards a more character-driven narrative.

Storyline And Gameplay

The game is expected to focus on a crime-driven narrative set in a modern-day open world.

Key highlights include:

A relationship-based storyline between the two protagonists

Enhanced realism and gameplay mechanics

A more immersive and dynamic in-game environment

Why GTA 6 Is Highly Anticipated

GTA 6 comes after more than a decade since GTA V, raising expectations among gamers worldwide. With improved graphics, a larger map, and a deeper storyline, it is expected to redefine open-world gaming once again.

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