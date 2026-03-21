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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details

iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details

iPhone 17 Pro Max gets price cut in India; now at ₹1.47 lakh, can drop below ₹1.37 lakh with bank offers on Vijay Sales

iPhone 17 Pro Max gets price cut in India. (Photo: X)
iPhone 17 Pro Max gets price cut in India. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 21, 2026 16:03:48 IST

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iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details

The premium smartphone market in India is witnessing a major deal as the iPhone 17 Pro Max is now available at one of its lowest prices since launch. With a mix of direct discounts and bank offers, buyers may be able to purchase the flagship device for under Rs 1.37 lakh.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, originally launched at Rs 1,49,900, is currently listed at Rs 1,47,900. This flat Rs 2,000 discount marks a modest but notable reduction in price for Apple’s top-tier smartphone.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Deal Available on Vijay Sales

The ongoing discount is available via Vijay Sales, which is offering the price cut as part of its promotional sales. The retailer is highlighting the deal as one of the best current offers on the device.

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Apart from the upfront price cut, buyers can avail additional bank offers, including instant discounts and cashback deals. These offers vary depending on the card issuer and terms, but they significantly reduce the effective cost.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Effective Price Under Rs 1.37 Lakh

With combined benefits, the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max can drop below Rs 1.37 lakh. This makes it one of the most attractive deals currently available in India for a premium flagship smartphone.

This is among the lowest recorded prices for the iPhone 17 Pro Max since its launch, driven by a combination of direct retail discounts and aggressive bank offers.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Deal Comes Amid iPhone 18 Series Expectations

The price drop comes as reports suggest that upcoming models like the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may retain similar pricing. According to analysts, Apple could absorb rising production costs to stay competitive in the premium segment.

With the next-generation iPhones expected later in 2026, the current deal makes the iPhone 17 Pro Max a compelling option for buyers looking to upgrade without paying full launch price.

ALSO READ: Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details

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Tags: Iphone 17iPhone 17 Pro MaxiPhone 17 Pro Max discountiPhone 17 Pro Max IndiaiPhone 17 Pro Max price India

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iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details

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iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details

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iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details
iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details
iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details
iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details

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