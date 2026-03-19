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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details

Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details

Oppo A7s 5G Specifications revealed: 50MP dual camera, 6,500mAh battery, 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300, 4GB+128GB Rs 18,999, India, budget 5G phone, ColorOS 15, fast charging

Oppo A6s 5G Specifications revealed. (Photo: Oppo)
Oppo A6s 5G Specifications revealed. (Photo: Oppo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 19, 2026 14:06:17 IST

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Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details

Oppo has expanded its popular A-series lineup in India with the launch of the Oppo A6s 5G, a budget-friendly 5G smartphone packed with impressive specifications for its price. 

The device is aimed at users looking for long battery life, smooth performance, and capable cameras at an affordable price.

Oppo A7s 5G price and availability

The Oppo A7s 5G is available in two variants in India:

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  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs 18,999

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs 20,999

The smartphone can be purchased through Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo Store, and authorised retail outlets. Some introductory offers are also available for early buyers.

Oppo A7s 5G specifications and features

The Oppo A6s 5G features a large 6.75-inch LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,125 nits, ensuring smooth visuals and vibrant colors. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 15 based on Android, which brings optimizations such as the Luminous Rendering Engine and Trinity Engine for enhanced performance.

One of the standout features of the Oppo A6s 5G is its massive 6,500mAh battery, capable of 22 hours of video playback or 882 hours of standby time. The battery supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which can charge the device from 1% to 41% in just 30 minutes.

Camera capabilities

Photography on the Oppo A6s 5G is handled by a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, while a 5MP front camera is provided for selfies and video calls. AI features like AI GameBoost and AI LinkBoost 3.0 help improve gaming performance and connectivity in low-signal areas.

Design and durability

The Oppo A6s 5G is 8.6mm thick and weighs 212 grams, giving it a slightly bulky feel, but this is typical for a device housing a large battery. It also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

With its combination of a big battery, smooth 120Hz display, capable 50MP cameras, and affordable pricing starting at Rs 18,999, the Oppo A6s 5G is a strong contender in the budget 5G segment.

Key specifications at a glance:

  • Display: 6.75-inch LCD, 120Hz, 1,125 nits peak brightness

  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300, octa-core

  • RAM & Storage: 4GB/6GB RAM + 128GB storage

  • Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP dual setup

  • Front Camera: 5MP

  • Battery: 6,500mAh, 45W fast charging

  • OS: ColorOS 15 based on Android

  • Price: Rs 18,999 (4GB) | Rs 20,999 (6GB)

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Tags: oppoOppo A6s 5G phoneOppo A6s 5G PriceOppo A6s 5G Price in IndiaOppo A6s 5G specifications

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Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details

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Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details

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Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details
Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details
Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details
Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details

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